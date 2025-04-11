First two qualify for PGA Professionals Championship - PGA of Australia

Tasmanian pair Scott Priest and Luke Hickman are the first two qualifiers for the $100,000 PGA Professionals Championship National Final in November.

Priest had three birdies and three bogeys to finish on top at the PGA Professionals Championship of Tasmania played at Ulverstone Golf Club on Friday, three clear of Hickman.

The Head Professional at Devonport Country Club, Hickman birdied the par-5 17th to build a two-stroke buffer from Darren Spencer, a buffer he would need as he closed with a bogey for a round of 3-over 75.

The Teaching Professional at Tasmania Golf Club, Priest’s round of 72 ensured he qualified for the National Final for the second consecutive year.

Outright third with a round of 4-over 76, Spencer will also attend the National Final as the Senior PGA Championship qualifier.

The next qualifying event is the PGA Professionals Championship of North Queensland to be played at Mirage Country Club on Monday, April 28.