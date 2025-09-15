Finalists announced for Queensland Golf Industry Awards - PGA of Australia

Two new awards will be presented for the first time when the Queensland Golf Industry Awards celebrate their best and brightest in a glittering function to be held at The Star – Gold Coast on Wednesday, October 15.

A joint initiative between the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, Golf Course Superintendents Association of Queensland and Golf Management Australia, the 2025 Queensland Golf Industry Awards will continue to honour the growing diversity of the people playing golf and the facilities at which they play.

Individuals, tournaments and golf facilities who have excelled in the past 12 months will all be recognised, two new awards in 2025 building on those for off-course facilities added for the first time last year.

The two new awards this year are ‘Get into Golf Venue of the Year’ and the ‘Women and Girls in Golf Award’, further highlighting Australian golf’s commitment to maintaining its strong momentum in bringing new people into the sport in fun and innovative ways.

Bulimba Golf Club, Nudgee Golf Club and Windaroo Lakes Golf Club are the nominees for Get Into Golf Venue of the Year while Nudgee is also a nominee alongside Kingaroy Golf Club, Pacific Golf Club and Townsville Golf Club for the Women and Girls in Golf Award.

The finalists for their respective awards (in alphabetical order) are:

Most Outstanding Queensland Club, Facility or Place to Play (Metropolitan) presented by MiClub

Nudgee GC

Pacific Harbour G&CC

Sanctuary Cove G&CC

Southport GC

Most Outstanding Queensland Club, Facility or Place to Play (Regional) presented by Inside Golf

Dysart GC

Half Moon Bay GC

Kingaroy GC

Toowoomba GC

Townsville GC

Tropics GC

Most Outstanding Queensland Club, Facility or Place to Play (Off-Course)

Drummond Golf / Fairways Golf Simulator and Bar (Mackay)

The Tee Block

Victoria Park Golf Complex

X-Golf South Bank

Coach of the Year (High Performance)

Dominic Azzopardi (Dom Azzopardi Golf)

Ji McBryde (Sanctuary Cove GC)

Daniel Morrison (Noosa Springs GC)

Ryan Mouque (Ryan Mouque Golf)

Richard Woodhouse (Circles)

John Wright (Maroochy River GC)

Coach of the Year (Game Development)

Janine Barney (Windaroo Lakes GC)

Glenn Domigan (Victoria Park GC)

Asha Flynn (The Brisbane GC)

Ryan Mouque (Ryan Mouque Golf)

Jake Newbery (KDV Sport)

John Wright (Maroochy River GC)

Golf Club Staff Member of the Year Award presented by Avenue Press

Tim Bray (Sanctuary Cove G&CC)

Tamara Giles (Noosa GC)

Grant Green (Kingaroy GC)

Caitlin Hawkins (Carbrook GC)

Chelsea Marr (Redland Bay GC)

Ben Williams (JC Golf Studio)

Women and Girls in Golf Award

Kingaroy GC

Nudgee GC

Pacific GC

Townsville GC

Get into Golf Venue of the Year

Bulimba GC

Nudgee GC

Windaroo Lakes GC

Junior Golf Program of the Year Award

Bulimba GC

Caloundra GC

KDV Sport

Keperra CGC

Kingaroy GC

Meadowbrook GC

Pacific GC

Redland Bay GC

The Brisbane GC

Toowoomba GC

Townsville GC

Virginia GC

Distinguished Manager Award presented by Asahi Schweppes

Frank Byrne (Wolston Park GC)

Gavin Pontin (Dalby GC)

Darren Richards (Nudgee GC)

Golf Club Board Member of the Year Award presented by CPR Group

Adam Hagy (Proserpine GC)

Peta Price (Ocean Shores CC)

Christopher Sarquis (Kingaroy GC)

Golf Course Assistant Superintendents Recognition Award

Luke Carroll (Burleigh GC)

Brent Johnston (RACV Royal Pines Resort)

Ray Lawrence (Nudgee GC)

Superintendents Achievement Award

Peter Culross (Nudgee GC)

John Halter (City GC)

Matthew Hartup (Pacific Harbour G&CC)

Luke Helm (Meadowbrook GC)

Mick Kelly (Toowoomba GC)

Stephen Milgate (Beerwah GC)

Stuart Moore (Southport GC)

Brett Thomson (Carbrook GC)

PGA Management Professional of the Year

Mark Harrison (Maryborough GC)

Tim Porter (Victoria Park GC)

Darren Richards (Nudgee GC)

Wayne Rostron (Drummond Golf – Virginia)

Paul Sanders (Sanctuary Cove G&CC)

Scott Wagstaff (Carbrook GC)

Club Professional of the Year presented by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Gavin Beck (Redland Bay GC)

Jamie Corkill (Yamba G&CC)

Chris Duke (Nudgee GC)

Brenton Fowler (Toowoomba GC)

Lachlan Ritson (Beaudesert GC)

Roger Vandenberg (Proserpine GC)

Metropolitan Tournament of the Year

Panasonic Air Conditioning Burleigh Pro-Am

Battery World Coolangatta Tweed Heads Pro-Am

XXXX Murwillumbah Pro-Am

Pacific Harbour Pro-Am

Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am

EC Pohl and Co Southport Pro-Am

Regional Tournament of the Year

Biloela Pro-Am

PIMS Mackay Festival of Golf Pro-Am

CMR Recycling Sarina Pro-Am

Roy Powell Security Pioneer Valley Pro-Am

Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am

Mercedes-Benz Tropics Pro-Am

Legends Tournament of the Year

Wippell’s Auto City Legends Pro-Am

Pimpama City Gold Coast Senior PGA Championship (Lakelands GC)

Queensland Senior PGA Championship (Maroochy River GC)

Sanctuary Cove Legends Pro-Am hosted by Adam Scott & Peter Senior

Sunshine Coast Masters (Twin Waters GC)

Bartons / BMD Paul King Memorial Pro-Am (Wynnum GC)

Golf Course Turf Apprentice of the Year Award presented by Toro

Nathan Baker (Byron Bay GC)

Dylan Bartlett (Keperra Country GC)

Shane Eastell (Gailes GC)

Glenn O’Sullivan (Royal Queensland GC)

Volunteer of the Year

John Dalton (Kingaroy GC)

Gary Ellis (Glasshouse Mountains Golf Zone)

Leanne Le Lievre (Redcliffe GC)

Bill Reilly (Brisbane River GC)

Allan Warry (Beerwah GC)

Georgina Weingarth (Maroochy River GC)

Golf Supplier of the Year Award

Acushnet Australia

Callaway Golf

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Australia

CPR Group

Golf Imports

Greenway Turf Solutions

Red Tape Busters

Queensland Golf Supplies

Additional awards presented at the QLD Golf Industry Awards Night that don’t attract finalists include:

Services to Golf Award

Superintendents Industry Recognition Award

Male Amateur Golfer of the Year

Female Amateur Golfer of the Year

Junior Female Amateur Golfer of the Year

Junior Male Amateur Golfer of the Year

Early bird tickets are available until the September 17. To secure your place, or for further details about the Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night, please visit www.qldgolfindustryawards.com.au.