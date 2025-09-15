Finalists announced for Queensland Golf Industry Awards - PGA of Australia

Two new awards will be presented for the first time when the Queensland Golf Industry Awards celebrate their best and brightest in a glittering function to be held at The Star – Gold Coast on Wednesday, October 15.
A joint initiative between the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, Golf Course Superintendents Association of Queensland and Golf Management Australia, the 2025 Queensland Golf Industry Awards will continue to honour the growing diversity of the people playing golf and the facilities at which they play.
Individuals, tournaments and golf facilities who have excelled in the past 12 months will all be recognised, two new awards in 2025 building on those for off-course facilities added for the first time last year.
The two new awards this year are ‘Get into Golf Venue of the Year’ and the ‘Women and Girls in Golf Award’, further highlighting Australian golf’s commitment to maintaining its strong momentum in bringing new people into the sport in fun and innovative ways.
Bulimba Golf Club, Nudgee Golf Club and Windaroo Lakes Golf Club are the nominees for Get Into Golf Venue of the Year while Nudgee is also a nominee alongside Kingaroy Golf Club, Pacific Golf Club and Townsville Golf Club for the Women and Girls in Golf Award.
The finalists for their respective awards (in alphabetical order) are:
Most Outstanding Queensland Club, Facility or Place to Play (Metropolitan) presented by MiClub
Nudgee GC
Pacific Harbour G&CC
Sanctuary Cove G&CC
Southport GC
Most Outstanding Queensland Club, Facility or Place to Play (Regional) presented by Inside Golf
Dysart GC
Half Moon Bay GC
Kingaroy GC
Toowoomba GC
Townsville GC
Tropics GC
Most Outstanding Queensland Club, Facility or Place to Play (Off-Course)
Drummond Golf / Fairways Golf Simulator and Bar (Mackay)
The Tee Block
Victoria Park Golf Complex
X-Golf South Bank
Coach of the Year (High Performance)
Dominic Azzopardi (Dom Azzopardi Golf)
Ji McBryde (Sanctuary Cove GC)
Daniel Morrison (Noosa Springs GC)
Ryan Mouque (Ryan Mouque Golf)
Richard Woodhouse (Circles)
John Wright (Maroochy River GC)
Coach of the Year (Game Development)
Janine Barney (Windaroo Lakes GC)
Glenn Domigan (Victoria Park GC)
Asha Flynn (The Brisbane GC)
Ryan Mouque (Ryan Mouque Golf)
Jake Newbery (KDV Sport)
John Wright (Maroochy River GC)
Golf Club Staff Member of the Year Award presented by Avenue Press
Tim Bray (Sanctuary Cove G&CC)
Tamara Giles (Noosa GC)
Grant Green (Kingaroy GC)
Caitlin Hawkins (Carbrook GC)
Chelsea Marr (Redland Bay GC)
Ben Williams (JC Golf Studio)
Women and Girls in Golf Award
Kingaroy GC
Nudgee GC
Pacific GC
Townsville GC
Get into Golf Venue of the Year
Bulimba GC
Nudgee GC
Windaroo Lakes GC
Junior Golf Program of the Year Award
Bulimba GC
Caloundra GC
KDV Sport
Keperra CGC
Kingaroy GC
Meadowbrook GC
Pacific GC
Redland Bay GC
The Brisbane GC
Toowoomba GC
Townsville GC
Virginia GC
Distinguished Manager Award presented by Asahi Schweppes
Frank Byrne (Wolston Park GC)
Gavin Pontin (Dalby GC)
Darren Richards (Nudgee GC)
Golf Club Board Member of the Year Award presented by CPR Group
Adam Hagy (Proserpine GC)
Peta Price (Ocean Shores CC)
Christopher Sarquis (Kingaroy GC)
Golf Course Assistant Superintendents Recognition Award
Luke Carroll (Burleigh GC)
Brent Johnston (RACV Royal Pines Resort)
Ray Lawrence (Nudgee GC)
Superintendents Achievement Award
Peter Culross (Nudgee GC)
John Halter (City GC)
Matthew Hartup (Pacific Harbour G&CC)
Luke Helm (Meadowbrook GC)
Mick Kelly (Toowoomba GC)
Stephen Milgate (Beerwah GC)
Stuart Moore (Southport GC)
Brett Thomson (Carbrook GC)
PGA Management Professional of the Year
Mark Harrison (Maryborough GC)
Tim Porter (Victoria Park GC)
Darren Richards (Nudgee GC)
Wayne Rostron (Drummond Golf – Virginia)
Paul Sanders (Sanctuary Cove G&CC)
Scott Wagstaff (Carbrook GC)
Club Professional of the Year presented by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Gavin Beck (Redland Bay GC)
Jamie Corkill (Yamba G&CC)
Chris Duke (Nudgee GC)
Brenton Fowler (Toowoomba GC)
Lachlan Ritson (Beaudesert GC)
Roger Vandenberg (Proserpine GC)
Metropolitan Tournament of the Year
Panasonic Air Conditioning Burleigh Pro-Am
Battery World Coolangatta Tweed Heads Pro-Am
XXXX Murwillumbah Pro-Am
Pacific Harbour Pro-Am
Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am
EC Pohl and Co Southport Pro-Am
Regional Tournament of the Year
Biloela Pro-Am
PIMS Mackay Festival of Golf Pro-Am
CMR Recycling Sarina Pro-Am
Roy Powell Security Pioneer Valley Pro-Am
Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am
Mercedes-Benz Tropics Pro-Am
Legends Tournament of the Year
Wippell’s Auto City Legends Pro-Am
Pimpama City Gold Coast Senior PGA Championship (Lakelands GC)
Queensland Senior PGA Championship (Maroochy River GC)
Sanctuary Cove Legends Pro-Am hosted by Adam Scott & Peter Senior
Sunshine Coast Masters (Twin Waters GC)
Bartons / BMD Paul King Memorial Pro-Am (Wynnum GC)
Golf Course Turf Apprentice of the Year Award presented by Toro
Nathan Baker (Byron Bay GC)
Dylan Bartlett (Keperra Country GC)
Shane Eastell (Gailes GC)
Glenn O’Sullivan (Royal Queensland GC)
Volunteer of the Year
John Dalton (Kingaroy GC)
Gary Ellis (Glasshouse Mountains Golf Zone)
Leanne Le Lievre (Redcliffe GC)
Bill Reilly (Brisbane River GC)
Allan Warry (Beerwah GC)
Georgina Weingarth (Maroochy River GC)
Golf Supplier of the Year Award
Acushnet Australia
Callaway Golf
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Australia
CPR Group
Golf Imports
Greenway Turf Solutions
Red Tape Busters
Queensland Golf Supplies
Additional awards presented at the QLD Golf Industry Awards Night that don’t attract finalists include:
Early bird tickets are available until the September 17. To secure your place, or for further details about the Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night, please visit www.qldgolfindustryawards.com.au.