Felton fighting back from career crossroads - PGA of Australia

Such was the strain that the game had put on Jarryd Felton’s nervous system, he considered not teeing it up at last year’s ISPS HANDA Australian Open. Literally.

Putting troubles that can plague even the most accomplished players became so debilitating that Felton thought he might be better off not hitting the shots that would invariably lead to a green waiting ominously at the end of the fairway.

“I nearly pulled out because I was so nervous I didn’t want to put the tee in the ground,” Felton revealed after an 8-under 64 at The National Tournament on Thursday that has him just one stroke off the lead.

It is Felton’s lowest round on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia since he shot 64 in Round 2 of the Webex Players Series event at Bonnie Doon Golf Club in Sydney more than three years ago.

He won in a playoff with Brendan Jones that week, the most recent of his four victories on his home tour.

It’s not like there have not been signs of life in the three years since – rounds that show the talent is willing if the mind is sometimes not – but you have to go back almost 18 months to find the 29-year-old’s last top 10 finish.

Which is why there is so much more to play for over the next three days at The National Golf Club.

Yes, his current tie for second would be enough to climb back into the top 50 on the Order of Merit and secure full status for next season, but Felton is looking for more than that.

He is looking for validation that putting the tee in the ground on the 10th tee at Kingston Heath last November was the right thing to do.

“It’s a lot of hard work put in, a lot of people around you that support you and keep you going,” added Felton.

“You question it a lot of times. Am I still good enough to be out here?

“I think I still am and I think I’ve still got a lot to prove.”

It may not have been seen by anyone other than his playing partners on Thursday but the final putt of Round 1 was its own victory for Felton.

Eight-under through 15 holes, the West Australian dropped a shot at the par-4 seventh following an unfortunate bounce.

He made par on eight and then gave himself a birdie look from eight feet at his final hole, the par-4 ninth.

Any other week, a two-putt par for a round of 7-under would have barely raised an eyebrow.

The fact that Felton converted that chance to put himself in the mix provided further vindication that he is moving in the right direction.

“I hit 7-iron on the last to about eight feet and holed the putt,” Felton said when asked to nominate his best shot of day one.

“I’ve normally missed that, or something like that. But I go and hole that and shoot 8-under and it just sounds better than 7-under.

“It’s been a rough 18 months now but digging deep and trying to get little things out of each week.

“The year’s kind of a bit of a wash-out, but I’ve still got things to play for.

“I’ll still have obviously status next year, but I want to be in the big events.

“That’s where I should be and that’s where I want to be.”