Fairfax, Hart split Kooralbyn Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

Gavin Fairfax defied a frosty start to set a score only Dillon Hart could match at the Power’s Lager Kooralbyn Valley Pro-Am.

Chasing his first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win of the year, Fairfax was the best of the morning wave with a round of 5-under 67, Hart making his run late to earn a share of victory, his second in the space of three days.

A regular visitor to the iconic Kooralbyn Valley west of the Gold Coast, Fairfax got a rude shock when he pulled into the car park yet got out to a hot start.

A birdie at his opening hole – the par-4 16th – was the ideal way to warm into his round, adding two more at one and four to be 3-under through seven holes.

A bogey at the dramatically downhill par-3 fifth was a slight setback Fairfax countered with birdies at seven and eight, two further birdies in his final three holes helping to set a score that no one would better.

“It was a fresh start because I played in the morning. I remember getting here and looked at the thermometer on the car and it said 4.5 degrees. She was fresh,” said Fairfax, pictured second from left, with Mark Cooper (Power’s), Kooralbyn Valley Operations Manager Jeremy Parry, Kooralbyn Valley owner Peter Huang and Hart.

“I made a couple of birdies in the first few holes which was nice. Couple of decent saves during the round which kept the momentum going and managed to get a decent score in the end.”

One of the form players on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, Hart was even par through nine holes after starting his round with a birdie at the par-5 fourth.

It would be a different par 5, however, the par-5 13th, that would turn his fortunes around.

Eagle there was followed by birdies at 17, 18 and two as Hart added to his recent wins at Pioneer Valley and Windaroo Lakes.

“The course was in great condition and I had a chance to get out there this afternoon and try and catch Gavin,” said the Gold Coast-based Hart.

“It was nice to get out there and do that.

“There was a sneaky eagle down there on one of the par 5s that got me going a bit. That got me to 2-under and gave me a chance for the last five to six holes to catch up.”

Fairfax and coach Richard Harris often use Kooralbyn Valley as a training base, Fairfax praising the presentation of the Desmond Muirhead layout.

“I play out here a fair bit actually,” Fairfax added. “Some Mondays I come out with my coach and we do a bit of work out here.

It’s the best I’ve seen it since I’ve been coming out here the past couple of years.”

Fairfax and Hart finished one stroke clear of Redcliffe Pro-Am winner Michael Sim (68) and Jayden Cripps (68), William Bruyeres rounding out the top five with a round of 3-under 69.

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is at Kooralbyn again Monday for the Queensland Foursomes Championship before moving south into New South Wales for the Gunnedah Kelaher Industrial Pro-Am at Gunnedah Golf Club on Friday.

