Aussies on Tour: Endycott's nervous wait at Q-school - PGA of Australia

Harrison Endycott will have to wait another day to find out if he can win the PGA Tour Q-School in Florida, but the Australian is close to achieving his goal with a two-shot lead.
Storms dumped a huge amount of rain on the courses in the Jacksonville area leaving the tour no option but to cancel Sunday’s round and postpone to Monday.
Sydney’s Endycott, 27, is at 12-under par through three rounds needing to finish in the top five to secure playing rights for 2024.
The New South Welshman played the full 2022-23 season on the US Tour but just missed his card, sending him back to Q-School. But he already knew that he had conditional playing rights having finished in the band between 125th and 150th on the Fedex Cup points list.
“It’s been really solid this week,” he said on Saturday. “Just really been working hard on limiting mistakes. Just done a really good job of that today. I think I didn’t really make a mistake today on a tough day. 18 was very easy to make a mistake this afternoon, and it was nice to make a pretty clutch par on the last.
“I feel really free. Putter feels great. I’m just kind of in a good head space this week. It’s a weird one just because of Q-school and how it’s a different format, just slightly different opportunities for so many different guys.
“Coming into this week for me was a little bit of a freer week, and also being able to trust what I was working on over the last few weeks at home, and it’s a good week to come in and try that.
“I’m playing really, really good golf, really happy where I’m hitting the shots to, where I’m making putts from.”
The other Australian to watch closely in the final round is Tom Power Horan, who is tied-24th through three rounds at 2-under par. Outside of the top five, the next 40 players at the end of the tournament receive rights to play on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024.
PHOTO: Harrison Endycott is leading Q-School in Florida. Image: Getty
