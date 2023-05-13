Endycott surges into contention at Byron Nelson - PGA of Australia

Sydney’s Harrison Endycott matched world No.2 and tournament leader Scottie Scheffler for equal best round of the day to play his way into contention at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas.

As Adam Scott (71) and Jason Day (69) both lost ground on day two at TPC Craig Ranch, Endycott’s seven-under 64 was matched only by Scheffler (14-under) and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes.

The 26-year-old PGA TOUR rookie went bogey-free on Friday to go from riding the cut-line to owning a share of sixth position five strokes off the lead, level with Day and six others.

Like Endycott, veteran Greg Chalmers moved up in excess of 51 spots on the back of a round of six-under 65 to be tied with Scott at eight-under and tied for 14th.

In his PGA TOUR debut, ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner David Micheluzzi also advanced to the weekend.

After a round of six-under 65 in Round 1, the 26-year-old endured some anxious moments late on Friday, his two-over 73 getting him inside the cut-line on the number at four-under.

“There’s a lot of people that are happy with me. I can tell,” said MIcheluzzi, who missed an 11-foot birdie putt on 18 that would have moved the cut-line to five-under and eliminated 19 players.

“There was one in my group and a whole lot of people at four-under which are very happy with me.

“I made it very tough on myself.

“I short-sided myself three times on the back nine there with those three bogeys.

“I hit good putts, they just didn’t drop.

“One of one; I’ll take it. I’m happy.”

One start, one made cut 👏@DavidMicheluzzi had a birdie putt to move safely inside the cutline and potentially move the cut to 5-under.



A par still got him to the weekend in his PGA TOUR debut @ATTByronNelson. pic.twitter.com/T7b61SEJ7k — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 13, 2023

Making his 19th start of the season, Endycott is looking to add to his lone top-10 finish to date at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Tied for 65th at the start of Round 2, Endycott opened with a birdie from 14 feet at the par-4 10th and backed it up with two further birdies at 15 and 16 to turn in three-under.

He holed a bunker shot from left of the green at the first to continue his surge and went back-to-back for a second time with birdies at four and five.

A birdie from 25 feet at eight was an ideal way to sign off as he chases his best PGA TOUR finish to date.

Day had four birdies and two bogeys as he stays in the hunt for a first PGA TOUR win in five years while Scott hit just six of 14 fairways as he dropped 12 spots to a tie for 14th.

Cameron Smith (64) trails South African Branden Grace by three strokes after Round 1 of the LIV Golf Tulsa Invitational and David McKenzie’s tie for 22nd is the best of the Aussies after two rounds of the Regions Tradition in Alabama.