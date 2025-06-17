Elliott leads Victorian qualifiers for PPC National Final - PGA of Australia

Tim Elliott has booked his place in two major events this summer after navigating wet and windy conditions at the Victorian PGA Professional Championships at Portsea Golf Club.

A prolific winner on the PGA Legends Tour for more than a decade – including recently besting the likes of Jason Norris and Scott Barr at the Cottesloe Senior Invitational – Elliott birdied his final two holes in a round of even-par 71 and a one-stroke win.

A regular on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia since graduating from the Membership Pathway Program, Lachlan Armour had earlier surged to the lead on the back of three straight birdies late in his round.

But disaster would strike on his final hole, making a triple bogey at the par-4 14th to finish tied second with David Tapping with matching rounds of 1-over 72.

By virtue of his win, Elliott not only earns a spot in the PGA Professionals Championship National Final at The Heritage Golf and Country Club from November 11-13, he is also exempt into the Vic PGA Championship at Moonah Links Resort and the Australian PGA Senior Championship at Richmond Golf Club. Armour and Tapping also receive invites to the Vic PGA.

A field of 74 PGA Professionals teed it up at Portsea with the top 15 to advance to the National Final.

Sheradyn Johnsonwas one of five players who finished tied 14th but secures a spot at the National Final as the highest-finishing woman in the field.

Qualifiers for National Final: Tim Elliott, David Tapping, Lachlan Armour, Shane Johnson, Simon Angliss, Alex Pitty, Matthew Howell, Levi Burns, Ben Ford, Ben Murphy, Daniel Defilice, Matt Voglas, Nick Dastey, Michael Isherwood, Jack Chrystie. Reserves: Finlay Bellingham, Kevin Conlong.

