Eccles matches course record to lead WA PGA - PGA of Australia

A more content Ben Eccles matched the course record set by Cameron John 12 months ago to take the 36-hole lead at the CKB WA PGA Championship in Kalgoorlie.

Coached by Cameron Smith’s mentor, Grant Field, the 28-year-old Victorian was brilliant on day two, compiling a 9-under 63 to reach 13-under through two rounds to be one stroke clear of Queensland amateur Quinn Croker (66).

Victorian rookie Charlie Robbins had four birdies and three bogeys on his front nine but played the back in 3-under for a round of 4-under 68 and 9-under total, making an up-and-down from the back of the ninth green to stay outright third.

West Australian Josh Greer and Sydney’s Jason Hong were among six players to shoot 65 in Round 2 and will start the third round five strokes off the lead, tied for fourth at 8-under.

Haydn Barron, Jak Carter and Sam Slater also shot 65 on Friday to be in a share of sixth with New South Welshman Harrison Crowe (69) at 7-under par.

… REALLY HEATING UP 🔥@BenEccles4 is the new clubhouse leader, equalling the @KalgoorlieGolf course record set by @CamJohn99 last year. #WAPGA — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) October 13, 2023

Starting his second round on the front nine, Eccles birdied the par-4 third and then holed a 20-footer for birdie at the par-3 fourth. He picked up shots at six and seven and then made three birdies on the trot to start his back nine to be 7-under through 12 holes.

John’s record was there for the taking but after three straight pars, Eccles had to settle for a share of the low score at Kalgoorlie Golf Course, holing a birdie putt from just inside 20 feet at the par-5 18th to go with his birdie on 16.

“I just kept telling myself to keep giving myself chances,” said Eccles.

“The greens are in really good shape so I thought if I could give myself some chances I’d be able to roll in a few at least.

“It’s just all coming together today; it was good.”

Twelve months ago, Eccles was questioning whether he had a future in the game.

After three years in Europe playing predominantly on the secondary Challenge Tour, Eccles split his time in 2022 between the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and the Asian Tour.

Neither was particularly fruitful so he returned to Qualifying School in April and set his sights on the Australian Summer of Golf.

“Financially I was in a really poor position, so I felt a lot of stress away from the course,” admitted Eccles, who has begun the PGA of Australia’s Tour Professional Articulation to become an accredited PGA Professional.

“I went back to Q School and after Q School I put the clubs away for about six weeks, didn’t play at all. It was probably the best break I’ve ever had away from the game.

“I felt if I could have all my ducks in a row away from the course, get my body right, get my mind in the right place then my game can come through. That’s what’s showing.”

Croker continues to impress as he nears a move into the pro ranks.

A member of the Australian contingent that will contest the Asia-Pacific Amateur at Royal Melbourne in two weeks’ time, Croker already boasts two top-10 finishes this season.

He is positioned to better that heading into the weekend.

After a sloppy tee shot on one, the 21-year-old quickly refocused to make a par save that set the tone for the remainder of his round.

“That was a kickstart,” Croker said of making par at the par-4 first.

“I was probably mentally a little lazy on the first tee. Didn’t really turn on for the first shot and hit a bad tee shot.

“Got it to the green, got it out of the bunker and made the putt. I said to myself, ‘It’s not often you get away with pars like that, so make the most of it.’

“I birdied the next and then got a bit more comfortable.”

Croker made up-and-downs from 35 metres twice after finding the desert from the tee and holed a 30-footer from the fringe for eagle at the par-5 11th.

A total of 58 players made the cut at even par and will be joined for the final two rounds by amateurs taking part in the Road to the Outback Challenge.

The only place to see the final two rounds of the CKB WA PGA Championship is on Fox Sports through either Foxtel or Kayo Sports.

Coverage begins at 5pm AEDT on Saturday and 2.30pm Sunday.

