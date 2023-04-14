Drewitt surges to KFT lead - PGA of Australia

Drewitt, 32, who is already inside the top 10 on the KFT rankings, rolled in five birdies and went bogey-free in a second-round 66 at the Veritex Bank Championship to reach 12-under par and he holds a one-shot lead through 36 holes.

He has had four top-10s in five starts on the KFT this season.

Drewitt has played two full seasons on the PGA Tour, most recently in 2021-22.

Meanwhile Australians are contending in various tournaments around the world, with Dylan Perry up close on the Japan Tour.

Perry added a creditable two-under-par 69 to his opening 65 to sit on eight-under-par 134 total – two shots from the lead at Izumigaoka Country Club.

“Today was a bit of everything, a little scrappy in some parts but there were also some good as well. If that’s going to be my bad day, I’d be happy,” said Perry, whose best JGTO result was finishing joint third at the Heiwa PGM Championship in 2019.

“The greens were very tricky today because the flags were placed on top of the slope, you got to hit good shots to get close to them.”

On the LPGA Tour in Hawaii, rookie Grace Kim is on track for her best performance, tied-third after two rounds of the Lotte Championship.