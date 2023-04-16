Drewitt grabs 5-shot KFT lead - PGA of Australia

Brett Drewitt is on the verge of a career-changing victory on the Korn Ferry Tour in Texas.

The 32-year-old Sydneysider went low again today in the Veritex Championship in Arlington, shooting 65 to go with his earlier 64 and 66.

His lead through 54 holes is a substantial five shots.

Drewitt has already had what he described as his best start to a season through his career, with four top-10 finishes on the KFT.

He is ranked ninth on the money list and looks set to move towards the top of the list on Sunday, with the lure of the top 30 players at the end of the finals graduating to the PGA Tour.

Drewitt has spent two full seasons on the US tour in recent years.

“I’m feeling good, feeling confident,” he said. “Yeah, I’m just trying to stay out of as much trouble as I can out here. I got lucky today when I did get into trouble, I made some good decisions, hit some good shots and holed some good putts as well. Yeah, it’s good to be bogey free again. Just trying to plot my way around the course. It was a different wind today, so it was pretty tough out there.”

Drewitt said he had a feeling it was “my time” on the KFT recently that has not yet dissipated.

“The start that I’ve had this year, it’s nearly the same feeling. I’m not saying I am going to win tomorrow, but I’ve put myself into a really good chance to do it and I feel like if I keep doing what I’m doing, it’s just going to happen. It could have easily happened in Savannah, it could have happened in Bogota. And look, it might not happen tomorrow, but it could happen next week. I’ve just got to keep putting myself in those spots and it’s going to happen.”

Meanwhile Dylan Perry is tied-third, just four shots from the lead, entering the final round of the Japan Tour’s Kansai Open.

Another Australian, Kevin Yuan, is in the final group of the Asian Tour’s International Series in Vietnam later today.

Yuan is at 14-under par, three shots from the lead held by Japan’s Takumi Tanaya.