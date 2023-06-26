Double joy for Hart in Emerald - PGA of Australia

Tim Hart hit the jackpot in Central Queensland on Sunday, with a rare albatross helping him to surge to victory in both the Emerald Pro-Am and the Onsite Mining Towns Series.

Hart’s magical shot came on the 525m par-five sixth hole where he holed out a four-iron from 207 metres on the way to a 10-under-par 60, one shot off the Emerald Golf Club course record.

His 14-under total of 126 was an Emerald Pro-Am record and gave Hart a five-shot victory over James Grierson (64-67).

In the Onsite Mining Towns Series contested over six events, Hart smashed the field with a 57-under-par total to win the title, and its $4500 bonus prize, for the fifth time, the last four coming in consecutive years.

After starting the final round tied for the series lead, Clermont Pro-Am winner Doug Klein ended up 13 shots behind in second place, earning a $1500 bonus, after closing with a 73 to Hart’s brilliant 60.

Hart had started Sunday two shots from the lead in the Emerald Pro-Am, shooting a 66 to trail overnight leaders James Grierson and Michael Wright.

Darcy Boyd provided the day one highlight with a hole-in-one on the 165m fifth hole.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

As well as his albatross, Hart had nine birdies and two bogeys in his round of 60. Starting from the second tee, he was seven-under after nine and had another run of four birdies in five holes on the back nine.

WHAT THE CLUB HAD TO SAY

Emerald professional Matt Victorsen: “It’s wonderful to see the pros supporting our event. We usually get around 30 pros for our Pro-Am in previous years, and it’s great to see a field of 57 this year It makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-14: Tim Hart (66-60)

-9: James Grierson (64-67)

-6: Michael Wright (64-70); Nathan Page (70-64)

NEXT UP

The next Queensland event in the adidas Pro-Am Series will be at Emu Park tomorrow followed by the $60,000 Rockhampton Pro-Am (June 30-July 2)

Photo: Tim Hart with Emerald professional Matt Victorsen