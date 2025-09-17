Dobson earns redemption at WA PGA Associates Championship - PGA of Australia

Twelve months after having to settle for second, Marangaroo Golf Course Associate Aaron Dobson to a commanding win at the ADH Club Car WA PGA Associate Championship presented by Acushnet.

A two-stroke leader entering the final round at Lakelands Country Club, Dobson made early stumbles with bogeys at three and six to give Mitchell Jovic a sniff.

But Dobson would soon apply the after-burners and finish in true championship fashion, making five birdies in his final 11 holes to get back to even par for the week and clinch a victory to savour.

“It probably wasn’t even the birdies that got me going, it was the two putts I holed on 11 and 12,” Dobson said of his closing stretch.

“I hit poor tee shots and then had to basically just get it near the green. I hit a bunker shot on 11 that I thought was better than what it ended up and had to hole a 15-footer for par.

“The next, I hit an OK tee shot and then a second and then got an average lie in the bunker and then holed another 10-footer for par.

“Even though I had some good birdies, I think those were probably the big sway between myself and Mitch with still a fair few holes to go.

“If I don’t hole those putts, all of a sudden it’s only a one-shot lead or maybe even.

“It was nice to come home with a few birdies but I think it was just confidence from the two par putts that I holed.”

Jovic closed with 73 to take outright second with Matthew McLaughlin (72) and Kyle Novacek (76) tied for third.

The PGA of Australia would like to thank Lakelands Country Club, all of the sponsors and players for another fantastic event.

