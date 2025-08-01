Defending PPC champ sends warning shot at Qld qualifier - PGA of Australia

Defending national champion Samuel Eaves is on course to go back-to-back after a commanding victory at the PGA Professionals Championship of South-East Queensland at Nudgee Golf Club on Tuesday.

As winner of the PPC National Final at The Heritage Golf and Country Club last November, Eaves’s place in the field for the 2025 National Final (November 1-13) was already secure.

Selected in the Four Nations Cup team that will travel to Canada next month, Eaves was a late entry in the field at Nudgee but ended the day first on the leaderboard with a superb 8-under 62 on the Bulka Course.

While he had played the adjacent Kurrai host that is home to the Queensland PGA Championship, Eaves was taking his first look at the Bulka, inhaling a hamburger on his way to the 10th tee before unleashing a four-stroke win in the field of 80 PGA Professionals.

“I didn’t necessarily know where the trouble was so was able to commit to a lot of the shots and gave myself a lot of birdie opportunities,” said Eaves, pictured with Club Car Vice President for Oceania, Kevin Gates.

“It was a late decision to play the local event knowing I had already qualified for the National Final although I am extremely glad I did and gives me plenty of confidence heading into the back half of the year.

“It’s a really big year for me not only representing Australia at the Four Nations Cup and being defending champion at the PGA Professionals Championship National Final though now also a start in the Queensland PGA Championship which is exciting.”

Nudgee’s own resident Professional Chris Duke shot 66 to finish second and secure the second exemption into the Queensland PGA and a spot in the National Final, Steve Vail (67) edging Andrew Brennan (67) on a countback to claim the third and final Queensland PGA exemption.

Matt Guyatt was the leading Professional over the age of 50 and therefore receives an exemption into the 2025 Australian PGA Senior Championship while Emily Byrne is also headed to the PPC National Final as the leading female Professional.

A big thank you to event partners Club Car, CCEP and Acushnet who help to make the day such a success, a day that also incorporates the Annual State Member Forum.

Queensland qualifiers for PPC National Final

1 Samuel Eaves 62

2 Chris Duke 66

T3 Steve Vail 67

T3 Andrew Brennan 67

T5 Cameron Bell 68

T5 Craig Davis 68

T5 Mitchell Smith 68

T8 Brenton Fowler 69

T8 Matthew Guyatt 69

T8 Luke Parker 69

T8 TJ King 69

T8 Zach Ion 69

T8 Peter Martin 69

T14 Dale Walker 70

T14 Leon Trenerry 70

T14 Zac Chipperfield 70

Emily Byrne (Leading Female Professional)

Qualifiers went down to 16th place as Eaves was already exempt into National Final