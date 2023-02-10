Day stays in the hunt at Phoenix Open - PGA of Australia

The fireworks in Phoenix were muted yet Jason Day did enough to stay in the hunt through two rounds of the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale.

Four-under and one back when play resumed on Friday morning, Day picked up a further two birdies at 13 and the iconic par-3 16th to post the low round of Round 1, a six-under 65.

The 35-year-old then had a short turnaround before commencing his second round.

He dropped a shot at the par-4 11th, picked it back up with a birdie at 13 and then logged 14 straight pars in an even-par 71 to be tied for fifth at six-under and four shots back of defending champion Scottie Scheffler (64).

The flatstick was not quite as dialled in as it was on day one at TPC Scottsdale, Day taking 30 putts in Round 2 compared to 27 in Round 1.

As he continues to bed in the swing changes he and coach Chris Como have been working on, Day can see an end to the struggles he has been going through for the past few years.

There's a new leader @WMPhoenixOpen.@JDayGolf gives the fans at 16 something to cheer about early on Friday. pic.twitter.com/YaSjVbkMAy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 10, 2023

“I was struggling with my body. Struggling mentally. Struggling with my mum passing. Struggling with a lot of things,” Day said of his fall to 150th in the world golf rankings.

“Finally over the last few months I feel like things are finally settled down where I can actually focus on golf and playing golf and really just trying to do the best job I can.

“I mean, it’s hard. Because you go from being the best player in the world, everyone kind of knowing you and doing this. Then all of a sudden like you’re scraping it around trying to make cuts.

“That can be a difficult process.

“It’s not an easy fall, but I feel like I have been nice enough to a lot of guys out there that the fall wasn’t too bad. Now I’m just trying to work myself back up.”

Victorian Lucas Herbert had a long wait between rounds and was one-under par through five holes of his second round and in a tie for 38th.

Another Aussie in the hunt for a drought-breaking victory is Mark Hensby.

The former Tamworth postie’s last win on a major tour was the Scandinavian Masters in 2005 but he is in a tie for second and three shots off the lead at the Champions Tour’s Trophy Hassan II in Morocco.

Hensby posted the best round of the day on Friday, recording a six-under 67 to move up to a share of second, three back of Canadian Stephen Ames.

From near-retirement to final round contention in Morocco. 👀



Mark Hensby is T2 after carding a 6-under 67 in R2.



He's three shots back heading into the final round. pic.twitter.com/orftBOK9t8 — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) February 10, 2023

Without full status, a win would mark an astonishing turnaround for Hensby who midway through last year declared that he would be retiring from professional golf at the end of 2022.

“I put on social media that I was going to call it quits last year but some things changed over Christmas and I’m going to keep playing as much as I can,” said Hensby, who had two birdies and an eagle in his final four holes on day two.

“I probably won’t play a full schedule but I’d love to get off to a good start and see where it goes from there.

“A win out here – a win anywhere – is great. My last win was the Monterey Open a few years ago and these days if you win anywhere it’s an accomplishment.

“I’m not fully exempt out here so you can pick and choose a little more. The Champions Tour is really a second career for a lot of us. I had a decent career on the PGA TOUR but this gets you going again and gives you a second career, so to speak.”

Victorian Richard Green is also in a strong position in his Champions Tour debut, tied for 10th at even par following a second round of one-over 74.

An even-par 72 was enough for Zach Murray to climb into a share of third just two strokes off the lead at the International Series Oman on the Asian Tour, Todd Sinnott a further shot back in a tie for seventh.

A superb second round of seven-under 65 has elevated Dimi Papadatos into a tie for fifth and two strokes of the lead at the DP World Tour’s Singapore Classic, Anthony Quayle tied for 23rd with one hole left to complete in his second round.