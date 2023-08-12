Davis riding bubble in FedEx Cup Playoffs push - PGA of Australia

Don’t tell Cam Davis what he needs to extend his FedEx Cup Playoffs hopes for another week, he doesn’t want to know.

The Sydneysider came into the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis ranked No.62 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Only the top 50 qualify for next week’s BMW Championship before the field for the Tour Championship at East Lake is cut again to the top 30.

There are mathematical calculations and permutations at every turn, yet Davis won’t dare take a peek until his final round at TPC Southwind is completed on Sunday.

As it stands through 54 holes, Davis is in a tie for 12th and projected to move up from 62nd to 49th in the standings… just don’t tell him that.

“I don’t really want to look at that until after the round tomorrow,” Davis said of any potential projections.

“I’ll put my head down, try to make as many birdies as I can and see what happens at the end of that.”

A frustrating day with the driver restricted the number of birdies Davis made on Saturday in a round of 1-under 69.

He hit just six of 14 fairways and was 2-over through 12 holes before a late flurry sent him northward on the leaderboard.

He holed a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th, converted a chance from seven feet at the short par-4 15th and then hit his approach from 235 yards to 14 feet to set up eagle at the par-5 16th.

A bogey at the final hole was a late hiccup but not disastrous to his hopes of advancing.

“It was a bit of a grind today,” Davis conceded.

“I didn’t quite have my stuff off the tee, which made it a lot more difficult trying to get the ball on the green in regulation.

“Hung in there well, had a little stretch on the back nine to get myself back sort of in it and still a chance to get to next week with a good round tomorrow.”

Jason Day (72) dropped to a tie for 63rd through three rounds but is guaranteed of moving on to week to of the Playoffs.