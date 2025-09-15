Davis headed for Aussie major double - PGA of Australia

Cameron Davis will end 2025 at home when the New South Welshman tees it up at BMW Australian PGA Championship in Queensland and men’s Australian Open in Victoria later this year.

A winner of the Australian Open in 2017 in his hometown of Sydney as a relative unknown quantity to many, Davis is now as a two-time PGA TOUR winner and Presidents Cup representative with a strong record in both Australian majors.

To be played from November 27-30 at Royal Queensland Golf Club, the BMW Australian PGA has been one of Davis’ favourite hunting grounds in recent years with the 30-year-old finishing in the top-10 each of his last four starts.

Tied for sixth last year behind Elvis Smylie in Brisbane, Davis joins his fellow PGA TOUR winners Adam Scott, Cam Smith, Min Woo Lee, Marc Leishman and Ryan Fox in the field this year, with the tournament again co-sanctioned by the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and DP World Tour.

“There is clearly something about Royal Queensland and the BMW Australian PGA I like, so I’m really looking forward to having another good week there in November and hopefully this time get my hands on the trophy,” Davis said.

“It is so much fun to be able to come home and play some great tournaments at the end of the year and the Queensland fans are definitely a highlight of that experience each and every year.”

Eight years removed from lifting the Stonehaven Cup, the 2017 Australian Open champion will play his national Open on the famed Royal Melbourne Composite Course for the first time from December 4-7, but the Sydneysider is far from unfamiliar with Australia’s top-ranked layout.

Still an amateur at the time, a then 19-year-old Davis equalled the 63-year-old course record of Tom Crow across Royal Melbourne’s West Course, that has 12 of its holes in play in the Composite Course that will host the Australian Open, when he navigated the course in 63 shots in 2015.

Davis again enjoyed Royal Melbourne in 2022 when he won Geoff Ogilvy’s Sandbelt Invitational in 2022, with the former adidas Australian Amateur hoping to use his experience against a field that includes Scott, Smith, Lee, Leishman, Fox and career grand slam winner Rory McIlroy.

“Royal Melbourne is just such a special place and I can’t wait to the play the Aussie Open there for the first time, and hopefully some of my previous success there translates when we get this December,” Davis said.

“As an Australian, and former winner, the tournament obviously means so much to me and it has been great to see the increased interest around the world as it goes to Royal Melbourne and with Rory coming down.”

Davis qualified for the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs earlier this year and will no doubt use his time at home to impress International Team Captain Geoff Ogilvy as he chases a second Presidents Cup appearance next year.

“Cam has been successful at every step in his career and we love seeing him home each year and support the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia. His world class game ensures that he rarely disappoints and is nearly always in contention when on home shores,” General Manager of Tournaments & Global Tour Relationships for the PGA of Australia Nick Dastey said.

“With four straight top 10 finishes, he clearly loves playing in Queensland and the Royal Queensland layout, it will be a surprise to no one if Cam is in the hunt for the Kirkwood Cup again this year.”

Davis is set to play the Australian Open for a ninth time, and make his eighth consecutive appearance when he returns to the Melbourne Sandbelt.

“Cam is a great example of the development programs in Australia, becoming an elite amateur and winning the adidas Australian Amateur and then claiming the Australian Open just two years later and he is a marvellous addition to the Australian Open field,” Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said.

“Having his name on an honour board at Royal Melbourne suggests Cam will be in the hunt again this year at what is shaping to be our biggest national Open in recent memory.”

Tickets for the BMW Australian PGA Championship and men’s Australian Open are on sale now at www.ticketek.com.au

