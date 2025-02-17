Danny Lee returns home to join NZ Open field - PGA of Australia

Danny Lee is set to make a highly anticipated return home to tee it up in Queenstown at next week’s New Zealand Open after years of competing on the global stage.

Lee became the youngest-ever winner of the U.S. Amateur in August 2008, aged 18 years and one month, six months younger than Tiger Woods when he won in 1994. He became No.1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking in August 2008 and remained No.1 until he turned pro in April 2009.

Lee represented New Zealand at the Eisenhower Trophy in 2008 and the World Cup of Golf in both 2009 and 2016. He was also part of the New Zealand Olympics team in 2016 alongside Ryan Fox and Lydia Ko.

In his professional career, Lee has played on the Web.com tour, DP World Tour and PGA TOUR. Lee now plies his trade as part of the Iron Heads GC team in the LIV Golf League.

Lee, whose career highlights include wins on the PGA TOUR and the LIV Golf League, as well as a top-10 finish at the U.S. Open, is “excited to be coming home.”

This marks his fourth appearance in the New Zealand Open, but his first as a professional.

“It will be great to be playing back on home soil in front of my family, friends, and the New Zealand fans,” Lee said.

“New Zealand holds a special place in my heart, and I am proud to represent New Zealand. I am looking forward to reconnecting with so many people who have supported me over a number of years.”

New Zealand Open Tournament Director Michael Glading is delighted that Lee is coming home to play in his national Open and is looking forward to watching the fans out in force to watch him in action.

“It’s great that Danny is making his long-awaited return to the New Zealand Open.

“It will be a special moment for him, the tournament and the golf community here in New Zealand.

“Danny has had an incredible career from being the No.1 amateur golfer in the world, playing at the Olympics, and winning on the PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and the LIV Golf League.

We are excited to have him back, and we know the energy from the crowd will make it a truly memorable experience for everyone.”

The 104th New Zealand Open will tee off at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown between February 27 and March 2. For more information, please visit nzopen.com.