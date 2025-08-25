Complete guide to the Tailor-Made Building Services NT PGA - PGA of Australia

Top-class golf returns to the Top End for the first time since 2023 with the latest edition of the Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship starting Thursday.
The second event on the new 2025-2026 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season, the NT PGA will be staged at a revitalised Palmerston Golf and Country Club for the eighth time since 2016.
The last time the Tour visited Palmerston was in 2023 when Daniel Gale was victorious. An extensive redevelopment both on and off the golf course has elevated the tournament to new heights in 2025.
With a host of Tour winners and an influx of international talent, this year’s championship boasts the best field ever seen in the NT and, for the first time, the final two rounds will be broadcast to a national TV audience through Kayo Sports and Foxtel.
Bound for the DP World Tour in 2026, Territory-raised Anthony Quayle makes his season debut along with recent PNG Open champion Cory Crawford, two-time winner last season Jack Buchanan and a host of American qualifiers excited for their first taste of the NT.
After two years of redevelopment, including a $3.1 million irrigation upgrade on the golf course, Palmerston Golf and Country Club General Manager, Matt Hewer, is excited to welcome world-class golf back to Palmerston.
“The club has undergone extensive improvements since we last hosted the Tailor-Made Building Services NT PGA Championship and we’re excited to showcase that to such a strong field for this year’s championship,” said Hewer.
“Given the upgrade to the irrigation system on course and the clubhouse renovation, we think those players who have visited Palmerston previously will be impressed and that we will make a good impression on those playing the NT PGA for the first time.”
This week also marks the competitive return of Sydney’s Jeffrey Guan, who suffered the loss of vision in his left eye when struck during a pro-am less than 12 months ago.
A junior prodigy who made his PGA TOUR debut last September, Guan’s inclusion is an inspirational one that has attracted global interest and support.
Round 1 tees off on Thursday morning with the broadcast of Round 3 to begin at 3pm AEST Saturday and 1pm AEST Sunday on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.
Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship
Palmerston Golf and Country Club, Palmerston, NT
Prizemoney: $200,000
TV times: 3pm-6pm Saturday; 1pm-6pm Sunday AEST on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.
Entries
Players to watch
Anthony Quayle, 2026 DP World Tour member
Jack Buchanan, two-time winner 2024-2025 season
Cory Crawford, 2025 PNG Open champion}
Harrison Crowe, two-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner
Chris Malec, Winner US Final Qualifying School
Past champions
1995: David Iwasaki-Smith
1996: David Diaz
2016: Jordan Zunic
2017: Travis Smyth
2018: Daniel Nisbet
2019: Brett Rankin
2020: Aaron Pike
2021: Austin Bautista
2022: Not contested
2023: Daniel Gale
Highest winning margin
7, Austin Bautista, 2021
Tournament record round
61, Austin Bautista, R2, 2021
72-hole tournament low
264, Brett Rankin, 2019 and Austin Bautista, 2021
Low front-nine score
29, Austin Bautista, R2, 2021
Low back-nine score
29, Jacob Boyce, R3, 2019
Most top-10 finishes
4, Deyen Lawson
Most eagles in a round
2 Jake Higginbottom, R1, 2016; Kota Kagasaki, R1, 2016; Kristopher Mueck, R2, 2016; Neven Basic, R2, 2016; Callan O’Reilly, R1, 2018; Taylor Macdonald, R1, 2019; Shae Wools-Cobb, R2, 2019.
Most birdies in a round
10, Daniel Nisbet, R4, 2018; Austin Bautista, R2, 2021