Complete guide to the Tailor-Made Building Services NT PGA - PGA of Australia

Top-class golf returns to the Top End for the first time since 2023 with the latest edition of the Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship starting Thursday.

The second event on the new 2025-2026 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season, the NT PGA will be staged at a revitalised Palmerston Golf and Country Club for the eighth time since 2016.

The last time the Tour visited Palmerston was in 2023 when Daniel Gale was victorious. An extensive redevelopment both on and off the golf course has elevated the tournament to new heights in 2025.

With a host of Tour winners and an influx of international talent, this year’s championship boasts the best field ever seen in the NT and, for the first time, the final two rounds will be broadcast to a national TV audience through Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

Bound for the DP World Tour in 2026, Territory-raised Anthony Quayle makes his season debut along with recent PNG Open champion Cory Crawford, two-time winner last season Jack Buchanan and a host of American qualifiers excited for their first taste of the NT.

After two years of redevelopment, including a $3.1 million irrigation upgrade on the golf course, Palmerston Golf and Country Club General Manager, Matt Hewer, is excited to welcome world-class golf back to Palmerston.

“The club has undergone extensive improvements since we last hosted the Tailor-Made Building Services NT PGA Championship and we’re excited to showcase that to such a strong field for this year’s championship,” said Hewer.

“Given the upgrade to the irrigation system on course and the clubhouse renovation, we think those players who have visited Palmerston previously will be impressed and that we will make a good impression on those playing the NT PGA for the first time.”

This week also marks the competitive return of Sydney’s Jeffrey Guan, who suffered the loss of vision in his left eye when struck during a pro-am less than 12 months ago.

A junior prodigy who made his PGA TOUR debut last September, Guan’s inclusion is an inspirational one that has attracted global interest and support.

Round 1 tees off on Thursday morning with the broadcast of Round 3 to begin at 3pm AEST Saturday and 1pm AEST Sunday on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship

Palmerston Golf and Country Club, Palmerston, NT

Prizemoney: $200,000

TV times: 3pm-6pm Saturday; 1pm-6pm Sunday AEST on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

Entries

Players to watch

Anthony Quayle, 2026 DP World Tour member

Jack Buchanan, two-time winner 2024-2025 season

Cory Crawford, 2025 PNG Open champion}

Harrison Crowe, two-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner

Chris Malec, Winner US Final Qualifying School

Past champions

1995: David Iwasaki-Smith

1996: David Diaz

2016: Jordan Zunic

2017: Travis Smyth

2018: Daniel Nisbet

2019: Brett Rankin

2020: Aaron Pike

2021: Austin Bautista

2022: Not contested

2023: Daniel Gale

Highest winning margin

7, Austin Bautista, 2021

Tournament record round

61, Austin Bautista, R2, 2021

72-hole tournament low

264, Brett Rankin, 2019 and Austin Bautista, 2021

Low front-nine score

29, Austin Bautista, R2, 2021

Low back-nine score

29, Jacob Boyce, R3, 2019

Most top-10 finishes

4, Deyen Lawson

Most eagles in a round

2 Jake Higginbottom, R1, 2016; Kota Kagasaki, R1, 2016; Kristopher Mueck, R2, 2016; Neven Basic, R2, 2016; Callan O’Reilly, R1, 2018; Taylor Macdonald, R1, 2019; Shae Wools-Cobb, R2, 2019.

Most birdies in a round

10, Daniel Nisbet, R4, 2018; Austin Bautista, R2, 2021