Complete guide to the PNG Open - PGA of Australia

For the third straight year, the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season kicks off on foreign soil with the 2025 PNG Open at Royal Port Moresby Golf Club.

A tournament that dates back to 1977 when Ted Ball was triumphant, the PNG Open joined the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule in 2016 and has been the maiden Tour victories for Cory Crawford (2017) and Daniel Gale (2018).

Returning as defending champion, William Bruyeres’s win 12 months ago was all the more significant given his grandfather’s own success as a golfer when stationed in Moresby for work.

If he is to go back-to-back, Bruyeres will have to fend off not only the rising stars of Australian golf but an influx of Americans who are making their Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia debuts.

Medallist Chris Malec and Ty Gingerich both earned status for this season at the Qualifying School held in Georgia last month while Brock Healy, Kameron Williams, Scotty Kennon, Viraj Garewal, Tyler Griggs, Nathan Jordi and Matthew Cleary can all enhance their chances for additional starts this season with a strong showing in PNG.

This week will also see history made as the inaugural PNG Women’s Open is played concurrently across the weekend.

Nine members of the WPGA Tour of Australasia will tee it up alongside six amateurs from Papua New Guinea in what represents a milestone event celebrating PNG’s 50th year of Independence.

Although there is no television broadcast this week, fans can stay up to date with all the action via the PGA of Australia and Challenger PGA Tour of Australia social media accounts along with live scoring and daily tournament wraps at pga.org.au.

PNG Open

Royal Port Moresby Golf Club

Prizemoney: $225,000

Live scores: pga.org.au

Facebook: @PGATourAus

Instagram: @PGATourAus

X: @PGAofAustralia

Players to watch

William Bruyeres – Defending champion

Phoenix Campbell – Two-time Queensland PGA champion

Quinn Croker – 2023/2024 Future Tour Order of Merit winner

Jimmy Zheng – Final Qualifying School medallist

Harrison Crowe – Two-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner

Past champions

2024: William Bruyeres (Royal Port Moresby Golf Club)

2023: Lachlan Barker (Royal Port Moresby Golf Club)

2019: Peter Cooke (Royal Port Moresby Golf Club)

2018: Daniel Gale (Royal Port Moresby Golf Club)

2017: Cory Crawford (Royal Port Moresby Golf Club)

2016: Brad Moules (Royal Port Moresby Golf Club)

Tournament record round

61, Daniel Gale, R3, 2018

Low front nine score

29, Daniel Gale, R3, 2018

Low back nine score

29, Mitchell A. Brown, R2, 2016

29, Jack Wilson, R2, 2019

Largest winning margin

9, Daniel Gale, 2018

Most eagles in a round

3, Daniel Gale, R3, 2018

Most birdies in a round

10, James Marchesani, R1, 2017