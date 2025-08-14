Complete guide to the 2025-2026 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season - PGA of Australia

It’s the platform for the new wave of professionals with stars in their eyes. It is the breeding ground for the best young players across the country to prove they have what it takes at the pro level.

It is a happy homecoming for Australia’s very best players making their mark across the globe and a starting point for international stars looking to make an early impression on a new DP World Tour season.

However you look at it, the 2025-2026 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season offers up a smorgasbord of storylines for players and golf fans alike.

Headlined by the BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club and the men’s Australian Open at iconic The Royal Melbourne Golf Club that are co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season begins this week in Papua New Guinea, returns to the Northern Territory in a fortnight’s time and will visit Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales prior to Christmas.

Reputations will be forged, stars will rise and history will be written… and it starts now.

Storylines

The Chase: The past three seasons have highlighted the pathways available to the top performers on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia. Reigning Order of Merit champion Elvis Smylie earned immediate DP World Tour status with victory at last year’s co-sanctioned BMW Australian PGA Championship while David Micheluzzi and Kazuma Kobori have played in a number of major championships since their Order of Merit titles. Status on the DP World Tour awaits again for the top three on the Order of Merit while tournaments co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour also offer international pathways.

The Rors Returns: Reigning Masters champion and career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy will send a jolt of electricity through Australian golf when he returns to play the men’s Australian Open for the first time in more than a decade. The 2013 champion at Royal Sydney Golf Club, McIlroy played the 2014 Australian Open at The Australian, the lure of Royal Melbourne Golf Club in December enough to entice the Northern Irishman back to our shores.

Global invasion: The Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia’s growing reputation and the first Qualifying School held overseas has opened the door for an influx of international hopefuls to our shores. In addition to a Kiwi contingent headlined by two-time PGA TOUR winner Ryan Fox, the flags of the United States, Japan and Spain will feature prominently on leaderboards throughout the summer. New Yorker Chris Malec was medallist at the Q School in Georgia in July and will lead a number of recent college graduates including Ty Gingerich, Jayce Hargrove and Samuel Espinosa seeking to make their names Down Under.

Schedule

PNG Open (August 14-17)

Royal Port Moresby Golf Club

Defending champion: William Bruyeres

Prizemoney: $225,000

Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship (August 28-31)

Palmerston Golf Course

Defending champion: Daniel Gale (2023)

Prizemoney: $200,000

World Sand Greens Championship (September 27-28)

Non Order of Merit event

Binalong Community Club

Defending champion: Brett Rankin

Prizemoney: $140,000

CKB WA PGA Championship (October 9-12)

Kalgoorlie Golf Course

Defending champion: Jack Buchanan

Prizemoney: $250,000

Nexus Advisernet Bowra & O’Dea WA Open (October 16-19)

Mt Lawley Golf Club

Defending champion: Elvis Smylie

Prizemoney: $200,000

Webex Players Series South Australia hosted by Greg Blewett (October 23-26)

Willunga Golf Course

Defending champion: Jack Buchanan

Prizemoney: $200,000

Ford NSW Open (November 13-16)

The Vintage Golf Course

Defending champion: Lucas Herbert

Prizemoney: $800,000

Queensland PGA Championship (November 20-23)

Nudgee Golf Club (Kurrai Cse)

Defending champion: Phoenix Campbell

Prizemoney: $250,000

BMW Australian PGA Championship (November 27-30)

Royal Queensland Golf Club

Defending champion: Elvis Smylie

Prizemoney: $2,500,000

Australian Open (December 4-7)

Royal Melbourne Golf Club

Defending champion: Ryggs Johnston

Prizemoney: $2,000,000

Victorian PGA Championship (December 11-14)

Moonah Links

Defending champion: Cory Crawford

Prizemoney: $250,000