Coal miner Smith strikes gold at Settlers Run Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Brendan Smith’s day job is spent underground in a coal mine in Central Queensland so it’s little wonder a six-under 66 at Settlers Run Golf and Country Club felt relatively stress free.

Starting from the third tee in the morning wave, Smith set the mark early at the Harcourts Langwarrin Pro-Am at Settlers Run and then watched on as challengers came and went throughout the afternoon.

Ultimately it was another player from the morning groups – Melbourne’s Matias Sanchez – who came closest but his five-under 67 would prove to be one short, Smith taking his first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win since the 36-hole Griffith Pro-Am last April.

Working full-time at the Oaky Creek Coal Mine and playing his golf out of Tieri Golf Club, Smith was making his first appearance at Settlers Run before heading straight back to work.

“I’ll head back up to Central Queensland to work because I work in the coal mines,” said Smith, who will travel back down to Dubbo for next week’s Western Open.

“Back up to work for a few weeks and then I’ll and play a few tour events in February and March.”

A birdie at the par-3 eighth and eagle at the par-5 ninth provided the cornerstone of Smith’s round, adding birdies at 11, 16 and 17 in an impressive course debut.

“Obviously I enjoyed it. I like the golf course and big thanks to Ryan (McCarthy, Director of Golf) and Settlers Run for putting the day on,” Smith added.

“It’s always good when you have a bogey-free round; it makes for stress-free golf.”

