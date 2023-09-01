Clutch finish delivers Wright NSW/ACT Associate title - PGA of Australia

Overnight leader Jack Wright had to birdie the final two holes to clinch the NSW/ACT PGA Associate Championship at Tura Beach Country Club on the NSW Sapphire Coast.

Two shots clear at the start of the final round, Wright extended his lead to three with a birdie at the par-5 second but would drop shots at four and seven to turn in 1-over.

A birdie on 11 arrested the slide but only momentarily, bogeys at 13 and 15 bringing the likes of Pymble’s William Bayliss into the mix.

One behind standing on the tee at the par-3 17th, the first year Associate at Coolangatta-Tweed Heads Golf Club hit a superb shot into 20 feet and then drained the putt to join Bayliss (71) at 5-under.

It made the equation on the 72nd hole a simple one; birdie the 425-metre par 5 and win the championship.

Wright was able to find the green in two shots and then two-putted for birdie and a one-stroke win, his even-par 73 and 6-under total enough to hold Bayliss at bay.

Luke Porritt (71) and Joe Kim (74) tied for the third at 3-under with Dean Forrest (73) rounding out the top five.

A winner of five Open matches in his first year in the Membership Pathway Program, the 26-year-old Wright now shapes as the man to beat at the Queensland PGA Associate Championship to be played at Windaroo Lakes Golf Course in Brisbane on October 9-12.

Final scores