Childhood friends snare Queensland Foursomes Championship - PGA of Australia

An 11-shot turnaround between rounds has delivered childhood friends Cody Davis and Josh Edgar victory in the coveted Queensland PGA Foursomes Championship at Kooralbyn Valley Resort.

It is the 11th time that Kooralbyn Valley has hosted the Queensland Foursomes and the fourth year in succession, the Desmond Muirhead layout giving competitors all they could handle in the morning.

Three pairings went into the afternoon round tied for the lead at 3-over par, the team of Davis and Edgar a further five strokes back after 8-over 80 in Round 1.

But countless weekends playing together at Surfers Paradise Golf Club as kids came to the fore in Round 2, Davis and Edgar posting 3-under 69 to finish one stroke clear of New South Wales pair Dylan Stollery and Andrew Brennan (71).

“We hit the ball really well in the afternoon and we even had three three-putts in our round of 69,” said Davis, the Assistant Professional at Surfers Paradise Golf Club.

“It was great to spend some time together because it has been few and far between over recent years,” Edgar added.

“No doubt that enjoyment showed in the way we played.”

Davis and Edgar now join an honour board of winners that includes Ian Baker-Finch and Jeff Woodland, Terry and John Price, Scott Hend and Luke Arnott and Jeff Senior and Peter McWhinney.

The Queensland PGA Associate Foursomes Championship was also played in conjunction where four teams who finished tied for the win at 9-over. Joint winners were Adam Jansz and Jack Jones, Minami Inoue and Wade Edwards, Drew Herbert andJayke Merrell and defending champions Jack Wright and Reilly Wunderlich.

Final scores