Coca-Cola Invitational 2024 - PGA of Australia

The 2024 Coca-Cola Invitational Event series are back and they are better than ever! Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) are dedicated to supporting the golf industry by sharing insights, trends and expertise across key industry topics including retail merchandising and sales.

2024 Event Overview

CCEP are once again delivering a 90-minute education session where they will share their knowledge with our members, hoping to assist golf facilities nationwide to enhance their revenue and profitability.

Following the seminar, attendees will head out on course for an 18-Hole Stableford competition. Professionals will compete in the ‘State PGA Club Professional Championship’ and Amateurs will compete for prizes.

The “State PGA Club Professional Championship” title and associated prize money will be open to Full Vocational/Life Member’s of the PGA who are engaged in lead professional roles (Head Professional, Director of Golf, Golf Operations Manager, General Manager) at a club or facility in their applicable state or territory. First place in each state will receive $1,500, with the runner up receiving $500. To view the full eligibility requirements and conditions of competition, please click here.

Each event will follow a similar schedule as outlined below:

9:00am Registration & Networking

9:30am CCEP Address and Education Session

11:00am Questions and Feedback

11:30am Lunch

12:30pm Coca-Cola Invitational State Events (18-hole stableford)

5:00pm Presentations inc Drinks & Canapés

6:00pm Event Close

On behalf of the PGA and Coca Cola Europacific Partners, we do hope you are able to attend.

Event Schedule:

QLD Coca-Cola Invitational: Tuesday 16th July at Lakelands Golf Club

NSW/ACT Coca-Cola Invitational: Friday 2nd August at Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club

VIC Coca-Cola Invitational: Friday 6th September at Woodlands Golf Club

SA Coca-Cola Invitational: Friday 20th September at Stirling Golf Club

WA Coca-Cola Invitational: To be confirmed