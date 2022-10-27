Career-best hands Endycott Bermuda lead - PGA of Australia

A career-best PGA Tour nine-under round of 62 has placed Harrison Endycott in a share of the lead with American Austin Smotherman at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

In only his fourth start in his rookie season, the Sydneysider lit up Port Royal Golf Course with two eagles and seven birdies after starting his round with back-to-back bogeys at the 10th and 11th holes.

“It was great today, I found a little bit of confidence,” Endycott said. “Had a slow start, started bogey, bogey. I said to Dave, my caddie, I said I think it’s time to get on a bit of a heater now.

“It was great, I can’t remember the last time I had a couple eagles, two in a round, and I just hit some really good quality shots out there. You know, obviously I don’t think we’re going to get too many rounds this week where there’s no wind, but yeah, look, just take it day by day and looking forward to getting at it tomorrow morning.”

The highlight of Endycott’s round was his eagle at the par-5 17th where he nailed consecutive 3-woods – he opted not to take driver off the tee due to the fairway’s narrow chute – as the still conditions encouraged him to show off his superb ball striking.

The calmness was also welcomed by the Australians Aaron Baddeley (-6), Greg Chalmers (-5) and Cameron Percy (-5) who all shot low rounds, and Bermuda has been a happy hunting ground for Australians in recent times.

Lucas Herbert registered his first PGA Tour victory in the Caribbean nation at this event last year – he is not defending his title due to returning home to Australia to be a groomsman at a friend’s wedding – and Endycott believes the course and a likely change of weather will suit the Australians well.

“These golf courses are built for a bit of wind and I’m looking forward to seeing some teeth on this,” he said.

“Obviously the scoring was really low today. Growing up in Australia, used to, you know, moving the ball around and getting a lot of wind. I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

Endycott’s performances show he has settled into life quicker than most on the PGA Tour, including a T12 finish in his first start of the season at the Fortinet Championship, but he is still working towards feeling more comfortable.

“I’m just trying to take the little one percenters as we go,” he said. “It’s a whole new feel again. It’s bigger and bolder and we’re out playing on the best and biggest tour in the world.

“For rookies coming out, it takes some people a little longer than others to feel comfortable and some people feel comfortable straightaway. For me it’s just a little bit at a time. I won’t be too far away where I really feel comfortable out here.

“Yeah, I’m just trying to take a little tiny one percenters and the small wins within myself and hopefully we can add three more good rounds and have a good year. If not, it is what it is.”

At the DP World Tour’s Portugal Masters, Jason Scrivener is four shots off the lead after a five-under par opening round of 66, while Scott Hend is a further shot back.

PGA Tour Scores

DP World Tour scores