Campbell, Peake continue winning form at Murwillumbah - PGA of Australia

Recent victors Andrew Campbell and Ryan Peake couldn’t be split at the $15,000 Coca-Cola Murwillumbah Pro-Am, sharing the top spot after shooting 5-under-par 67s on the NSW Northern Rivers layout.

For Peake, it was back-to-back victories on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series after a 66 gave him a solo win just down the 25 kilometres down the road at the Ocean Shores Country Club.

Earlier this year, the big-hitting left-hander completed a clean sweep of WA’s north-west swing.

Campbell, from Coffs Harbour, has also enjoyed a successful July, winning the Yamba Pro-Am.

HOW THE WINNING ROUNDS UNFOLDED

In cool and dewy morning conditions and playing Murwillumbah for the first time, Peake went bogey-free in his 67 which included a run of three birdies in five holes on the backline.

Playing in the afternoon wave, Campbell’s only bogey for the day came on the long par-four 4th hole but he quickly bounced back with a birdie on the par-five 5th – one of six birdies he had for the day.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

Ryan Peake: “The course was fantastic. I thought you could really get the ball rolling well to make some birdies. I just felt really comfortable out there today.”

Andrew Campbell: “This course plays really tight so it was nice to go out there and make a few birdies. I played pretty steady and didn’t really hole too many putts – just made the birdies when I need to.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

66: Ryan Peake, Andrew Campbell

67: Deyan Lawson

68: Nathan Page, Michael Sim, Gavin Fairfax

Photo: Murwillumbah Golf Club Assistant Professional Duncan Crilley, Andrew Campbell, Ryan Peak and Golf Shop Manager Shane Miley.