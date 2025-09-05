Cam is coming home to Brisbane - PGA of Australia

Chasing a fourth BMW Australian PGA Championship title and second in his home city of Brisbane, Cameron Smith is the latest Australian superstar to confirm his place at Royal Queensland Golf Club from November 27-30 this year.

The definition of a “hometown hero” every time he tees it up in his home state of Queensland, Smith will look to add another Kirkwood Cup to his trophy cabinet alongside the titles he won in 2017 and 2018 on the Gold Coast and 2022 victory at RQ, one of his home clubs.

“It is no secret I love playing in Brisbane in front of the Aussie fans, who are among the best in the world, and the BMW Australian PGA is without question one of my favourite events on the schedule each year,” Smith said.

A major champion courtesy of his memorable finish at The Old Course of St Andrews in 2022 when claiming the 150th Open Championship, Smith is a 12-time winner as a professional, including three LIV Golf victories and one team championship as the captain of Ripper GC.

Seeking to join Robert Allenby as a four-time winner, and continue the chase of Bill Dunk (five) and Kel Nagle (six) on the list of most BMW Australian PGA titles, Smith joins defending champion Elvis Smylie, two-time winner Adam Scott, 2023 champion Min Woo Lee and 2025 Canadian Open champion Ryan Fox as confirmed starters.

Playing the tournament for the 11th time, having already amassed eight top-20s including last year’s runner-up finish to Smylie, the 32-year-old will play competitively at home for the first time since becoming a father earlier this year.

Smith, like his fellow returning Australian stars, loves the boisterous Queensland crowds who are one of the highlights of the Sunshine State’s premier golf event.

“The crowds are always incredible at the Aussie PGA, especially for the locals like myself. Their support combined with love of golf is great to see and the party hole is a fun place to be every round,” he said.

One of the highlights of the first half of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia 2025/26 season, and offering an increased prize purse of $2.5 million, the BMW Australian PGA Championship is again co-sanctioned by the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and DP World Tour.

“Cam is not only a champion golfer, but a champion person, and one of our most popular Australian players ever and we are thrilled to have him returning again to contest the BMW Australian PGA Championship,” PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said.

“With three wins already, Cam has the opportunity to join a truly elite club of four-time winners of the Kirkwood Cup this year and given his experience around Royal Queensland, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he is in the mix again late on Sunday afternoon.

“Our fans love seeing our overseas-based players return home, and I’m certain everyone involved in golf in Australia is exceptionally excited by Cam being back in Brisbane this November.”

Queensland Minister for Tourism, Andrew Powell MP, said: “Cam coming home to Brisbane is always a massive drawcard. As a future Olympic city, we’re thrilled to welcome back one of our most iconic athletes to one of our most iconic venues.

“Events like the BMW Australian PGA Championship are a powerful reminder of what sport delivers for our state, from packed hotels and buzzing restaurants to jobs, investment and unforgettable memories. They’re a win for our economy and a win for Queenslanders which is why they are a major pillar of our visionary 20=year tourism plan Destination 2045.”

Queensland Minister for Sport, Racing, and the Olympics and Paralympics Tim Mander said that locking in Cameron Smith’s inclusion in the tournament will be a huge boost for golf in Queensland.

“Cameron Smith is a champion on and off the course, and his return to Royal Queensland this year will be a huge highlight on our events calendar,” Minister Mander said.

“There’s nothing Queenslanders love more than a local legend who represents Queensland on the world stage, and we can’t wait to see him tee it up at the Australian PGA Championship this year.

“As we approach the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, we want to bring as much attention to Queensland’s major sporting events as possible, and having world renowned players like Cameron chasing the Kirkwood Cup in our own backyard will inspire Queensland’s next generation of golfers.”

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said Cam Smith’s return to his hometown of Brisbanewould elevate the event’s already exciting line-up.

“Brisbane is Australia’s lifestyle capital, where our major events create even more to see and do across the city and suburbs,” Cr Schrinner said.

“We are thrilled Cam Smith will join a world-class field to tee off at a must-see event for both local and visiting golf fans.

“This tournament will deliver benefits well beyond the fairways – boosting Brisbane’s economy, supporting local jobs, and showcasing the best of our city’s lifestyle to the world.”

The BMW Australian PGA Championship is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland, and Brisbane City Council via Brisbane Economic Development Agency.

Tickets are available at www.ticketek.com.au