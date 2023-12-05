Caddie experience at Cathedral Invitational - PGA of Australia

The Cathedral Invitational is the end of the year for much of the field, with the relaxed atmosphere presenting a chance to catch up with friends and wind down.

By Jimmy Emanuel

Make no mistake, however, for Wednesday’s final round, things will get competitive. Especially if leader Adam Scott at eight-under and his nearest chaser Cam Smith (-7) keep their outstanding play going.

Smith’s opening round of seven-under coming with a new caddie, coach Grant Field’s son Cooper filling in for regular looper Sam Pinfold for the week.

Riding along in carts Tuesday during the Member-Pro section of the event, Cooper will get a more realistic experience of the job Pinfold does week-to-week Wednesday when he will be carrying Smith’s bag. The 2022 Open Champion dishing out some high praise for his young caddie and once again reminding why he is so popular with the next generation.

“That was cool, it’s been something that we have been talking about doing for a little bit. I think this is just the perfect scenario for him to step in and see what it’s like,” Smith said.

“He was great, I hope he learnt a little bit today. He gave me a few reads.”

Cooper’s dad Grant is also on caddie duties this week, with the highly rated swing guru on the bag for another student in Louis Dobbelaar, while Gabi Ruffels’ five-under opening round was aided by some local knowledge from her looper.

The 2024 LPGA Tour rookie’s caddie sharing her background of parents famous for tennis rather than golf.

“I’m lucky this is my second year, and Zara Woodbridge is my caddie too,” Ruffels said. “She’s a member here and two-time club champ, and so I was kind of relying on her for a couple of the reads and to help me just around the course.”

Not in similar position caddie wise this week, Jasper Stubbs did have the intel advantage of playing alongside founder of Cathedral Lodge and Golf Club David Evans. Stubbs’ focus likely more directed toward the other pro in his group.

The Asia-Pacific Amateur champion picking the brain of Adam Scott about Augusta National ahead of next year’s Masters and doing his best to setup a practice round during tournament week.

“We had a few chats about Augusta and when I’m heading over, and I asked what he was doing and I think we will sort some stuff out for Masters week.”

Photo credit: Stuart Kerr/Cathedral Invitational.