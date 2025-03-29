Busselton big winners at WA Golf Industry Awards - PGA of Australia

Busselton Golf Club went home with three of the major awards as the Western Australian Golf Industry celebrated another wonderful year of achievement at The Grand Ballroom at Crown in Perth.

The glittering function welcomed representatives from the PGA of Australia, GolfWA, Golf Australia, the Golf Course Superintendents Association of WA and Golf Management Australia (WA) and acknowledged the wonderful contributions made by nominees across 18 separate categories.

Busselton Golf Club Head Professional Grant Williams was named the Hilary Lawler PGA WA Club Professional of the Year for the second consecutive year, his beginner women’s clinic that was recognised nationally with a win at the R&A Women in Golf Charter Awards part of his accomplishments the past 12 months.

The Swing & Sip Women’s Beginner Program was also named Outstanding Game Development Program and, on top of joining the graduating class of 2025, Jeremy Crabb was named PGA WA Associate of the Year to complete the Busselton Golf Club trifecta.

PGA WA Coach of the Year – Game Development was won by Mark Tibbles of The Vines Golf & Country Club for a second time while it was an eighth win for Ritchie Smith in the PGA WA Coach of the Year – High Performance category.

A three-time winner on the LPGA Tour last year, Hannah Green received the Outstanding Golf Achievement Award and John Hopkins was the recipient of the WA Golf Industry Distinguished Service Award.

A loyal servant to the game both in Australia and abroad for decades, Hopkins has held key positions with Golf Australia and was previously President of the Australian Golf Union along with serving as a referee at major tournaments, including The Open Championship, US Open and Australian Open.

Photo: Courtney Holloway

Award winners

PGA Graduates: Tyler Clark (Royal Fremantle Golf Club and Wembley Golf Course) and Jeremy Crabb (Busselton Golf Club)

PGA WA Associate of the Year: Jeremy Crabb (Busselton Golf Club)

PGA WA Club Professional of the Year: Grant Williams (Busselton Golf Club)

PGA WA Coach of the Year – High Performance: Ritchie Smith (Royal Fremantle Golf Club)

PGA WA Coach of the Year – Game Development: Mark Tibbles (The Vines Golf & Country Club)

PGA WA Tournament of the Year: South West Isuzu South West Open (Bunbury Golf Club)

PGA WA Management Professional of the Year: Andrew MacAuslan (Margaret River Golf Club)

Course Apprentice of the Year: James Courtney-Bennett (Lake Karrinyup Country Club)

Course Superintendent of the Year: Des Russell (Cottesloe Golf Club)

WA Golf Industry Distinguished Service Award: John Hopkins

Outstanding Game Development Program: Swing & Sip Women’s Beginner Program (Busselton Golf Club)

Volunteer of the Year: Jackie Dickson (Margaret River Golf Club)

Employee of the Year: Danielle Harrison (Joondalup Country Club)

Regional Golf Course of the Year: Kalgoorlie Golf Course

Metropolitan Golf Course of the Year: Lake Karrinyup Country Club

Regional Golf Facility of the Year: Margaret River Golf Club

Metropolitan Golf Facility of the Year: Mandurah Country Club

Outstanding Golf Achievement Award: Hannah Green