Burns bursts clear at Port Moresby Legends Classic - PGA of Australia

Brad Burns put on another peerless display of island golf to move six strokes clear at the Port Moresby Legends Classic at Royal Port Moresby Golf Club.

A regular visitor to Papua New Guinea throughout his career – including the PNG Open at Royal Port Moresby in May – the four-time SParms PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit winner backed up his 3-under 69 on day one with a 4-under 68 on Saturday to take a stranglehold on the tournament.

Grahame Stinson (70), Scott Barr (71) and Guy Wall (73) are in a tie for second at 1-under but will have their work cut out to rein in a runaway Burns.

And the key to making birdies on the tropical greens?

“Take all the grass out and just hit ‘em hard,” Burns said.

“Hopefully the hole gets in the road occasionally and you sink a couple.

“I’m playing all right, so we’ll see what tomorrow brings.”

With Royal Port Moresby playing firm and fast, Burns added that the key to his low scores has been making par saves at crucial times.

“I putted well all day and chipped well,” he said.

“That’s the key around here. If you do miss a green you’ve got to get up-and-down.

“Hit a few good shots coming home, couple of putts didn’t go in but a good, solid day.”

The final round starts at 8.40am on Sunday with the lead group of Barr, Stinson and Burns to tee off at 11.40am

Round 2 scores