Brisbane to Bieber: How Aus PGA launched Lee’s celebrity - PGA of Australia

It’s a text message almost no one on the planet would be expecting. It was an invitation Min Woo Lee says was too unfathomable to reject.

Celebrity status doesn’t get much bigger than being invited to a listening party for a new Justin Bieber album, yet that is where Lee finds himself after just two seasons on the PGA TOUR.

It will be two years this November when Lee returns to Royal Queensland Golf Club chasing a second BMW Australian PGA Championship and a repeat of the week that launched his global fame.

Chef hats and chants of ‘Let him cook!’ have now become synonymous wherever the 27-year-old plays in the world and he credits the boisterous enthusiasm of the Brisbane crowds in 2023 for accelerating a social media profile now among the most popular in world golf.

“I had, I don’t know, probably half the followers I had from now to then,” Lee said of his Queensland coming out party.

“That was a big, I guess, moment of my career and my social media career, the cooking and stuff.

“It did start there and I owe that to the supporters that came out and watched me. It was a lot of dedication to wearing chef hats. I know it’s not ideal to wear a chef’s hat when you’re watching, but it is very cool to have that support.

“It’s quite cool to come back to where the chef’s hat started and the ‘Let him cook’ went viral.

“I love playing there. I play well there and I can’t wait to be back.”

Lee’s star was unquestionably on the rise when he electrified the Royal Queensland galleries at the 2023 BMW Australian PGA Championship, a chip-in for eagle at the par-5 ninth instantly among the iconic moments in Australian tournament history.

He has since transitioned to the PGA TOUR, set up camp in Las Vegas and finds himself giving chipping lessons to Hailey Bieber surrounded by A-list celebs.

“I still don’t believe it,” Lee said of the circles he now mixes in.

“I talk to (Justin) now and then over the phone and text, but it’s nothing. It is very cool to just be around him.

“It was my first time really being close and meeting up with him and yeah, it is a very pinch me moment.

“I’m still speechless of it. I’m just me and ‘JB’ is one of the biggest artists and celebrities in the world.

“A lot of respect for what he does and it’s very cool that he loves golf and I just managed to get in between them.”

Deep down, Lee knows his celebrity status is dependent on performance on the golf course.

A maiden PGA TOUR title at the Texas Children’s Houston Open was a major career milestone in a year in which he admits the results that followed fell short.

He will play the BMW PGA Championship in London and Open de France next month before setting sights on another showstopper at RQ.

“At the beginning of the week, it is already hyped up that you’re going to play,” Lee added.

“One of the top names being at a tournament, you’re going to get a crowd and then the Australian crowd is just enormous.

“It’s very cool. It’s awesome to have that feeling of playing in front of thousands of fans early on a Thursday morning.

“I always say that Australian crowds are the best and they always want sporting events down here.

“It is very, very cool to try and play good golf for them. Hopefully I can keep it going.”

