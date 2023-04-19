Boyd edges clear at Q School Final Stage - PGA of Australia

Two birdies in his final three holes have seen Central Coast product Darcy Boyd snare the outright lead at the halfway point of Final Stage of Qualifying School at Moonah Links Resort on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula.

Co-leader overnight with Rick Kulacz and Alex Simpson, Boyd’s second round of four-under 68 at the Moonah Links Open Course has given him a two-round total of nine-under and a one stroke advantage from Chris Crabtree (67) with Kiwi Kit Bittle (69) outright third at seven-under.

South Australian Jak Carter – who led the Queensland PGA Championship in November until the 72nd hole – shot two-under 70 on Wednesday to be in a tie for fourth at six-under with Kiwi amateur star Kazuma Kobori (69) and Coffs Harbour-based Andrew Campbell (66).

Hailing from Toukley Golf Club, Boyd is in his first year as a fully qualified PGA Professional at Kiama Golf Club on the New South Wales South Coast.

Named the 2020 PGA of Australia Trainee of the Year, Boyd played four events on the 2022/2023 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia schedule with a best finish of tied for 45th at TPS Sydney.

Starting from the 10th tee in the final group of the day, Boyd moved to six-under with a birdie at his opening hole and picked up further shots at 14, 15 and 18 to turn in four-under and be nine-under for the tournament.

A double bogey at the par-3 fifth was a setback but he recovered top spot with birdies at seven and eight in winds that gusted up to 40km/h, making his score all the more impressive.

Top 30 and ties at the completion of the tournament earn playing categories for the new season with the winner enhancing their chances of earning entry into the major events throughout the summer.

Round 2 scores