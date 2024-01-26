Blum clings to Webex Players Series lead - PGA of Australia

Kristalle Blum continued to dominate Rosebud Country Club today but she is under significant challenge from behind as the Webex Players Series Victoria heads into the weekend.

The South Australian today added a second-round 67 to her blistering first-round 62 despite tough, windy conditions on the Mornington Peninsula.

She is at 13-under, two shots ahead of Thailand’s Saraporn Chamchoi, giving women the top two spots on the leaderboard in the mixed tournament.

Chamchoi who shot a sensational 8-under 63 in the second round and is 11-under, while Rosebud local James Marchesani (69 today), Kiwi Kazuma Kobori (66), Sydney’s Justin Warren (68) and South Australian Lachie Barker (66) are at 10-under and right in the mix.

The low round of the day belonged to Brett Coletta, the Victorian finishing his day birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie for a 9-under 62 that saw him vault up to tied-fifth.

Blum, 26, was just happy to back up her first day heroics when she broke the women’s composite course record.

“I was really happy,” she said. “I just wanted to go out and back it up. It’s not easy to go back after you’ve shot 9-under and basically done nothing wrong the day before.

“One bogey, which wasn’t great, a three-putt which was disappointing. I knocked it close again, gave myself lots of chances. You have to take advantage of the par-5s here. They’re not very long.”

The Adelaide professional has never won a traditional four-round tournament; her principal victory was in The Athena event in 2021.

But she has given herself a chance this week on the back of some swing changes over the Christmas period including a new overlapping putting grip she uncovered out practising with her mother. “She thinks it’s horrendous but it actually feels good for me.”

The wind blew at up to 50km/h throughout the day and sideways rain bothered the morning players, but it scarcely bothered Thailand’s Chamchoi, who carded two eagles in her 63.

Her front nine was just 29 shots. “Today my putter was very good,” she said afterward.

Warren’s 68 followed an opening 64 on Thursday and continues a theme established at the Asian Tour School where he qualified to play on that tour this year inside the top five.

The Sydneysider’s only bogey today came at the par-4 18th where he drove into the trees down the right.

“It’s a course if you’re hitting the ball well and rolling the putts nicely, there are a lot of birdie chances out there. It’s a good spot going into the weekend,” he said.

Warren is looking forward to the change-up of playing in Asia.

“The money’s improved a lot the last two years,” he said.

“For me, personally, I’ve done a lot in America and Europe the last two years, so I’m pretty knackered with the flying and stuff. With Asia you can fly over on a Sunday, you’re in a good time zone and you can plan to go for a three week stretch and then come home.”

More difficult weather is forecast for Saturday’s third round, with the Webex Junior Players Championship beginning in earnest, as well as the Webex Players Series All Abilities.

When play concludes, around 6.30pm, there will be another leg of the Australian Long Drive Championship.

Both Saturday and Sunday’s play is broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

PHOTO: Kristalle Blum drives on her way to a 67 today. Image: Henry Peters