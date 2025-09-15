Bitter-sweet win for Knox at Pampling Plate qualifier - PGA of Australia

Indooroopilly Associate Dylan Knox has been forced to withdraw from the match play section of the 21st Pampling Plate despite finishing on top at Monday’s 36-hole qualifier at Caboolture Golf Club.

Runner-up to Lachlan Wood two years ago, Knox shot rounds of 70-68 for a 4-under total to finish one stroke ahead of defending champion, Reilly Wunderlich (Yamba).

Yet groomsman duties for his best friend’s wedding on Thursday meant that Knox had to give up his place in the match play, Wunderlich now to take the No.1 seed and poised to go back-to-back.

“Unfortunately, I can’t play the match play section as I am a groomsman at my best friend’s wedding which is on Thursday,” Knox revealed.

“That is a real bitter-sweet thing I need to deal with.

“I always play well here. I really love the layout as every hole is different and requires you think through every shot.

“My iron play and wedges were really good today and the greens are by far the best we have ever played here and up there with best we have played on all year.”

The top 24 players from qualifying have now advanced to the match play section, the top eight all receiving a bye in Tuesday morning’s matches.

Following the withdrawal of Knox, Kane Whitelock was handed the final spot and was up early in his match against Wade Edwards.

Runner-up to Wunderlich 12 months ago, Conor Whitelock shot 1-under in qualifying to finish in outright third as he looks to go one better in 2025.

