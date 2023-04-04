Best of the West: WA Golf Industry Awards - PGA of Australia

The best of the West gathered on Friday for the ADH Club Car WA Golf Industry Awards night.

A chance to honour the people, places and programs that help the game to thrive, The Grand Ballroom at Crown Perth played host, as PGA Vocational award winners and recent Western Australian Membership Pathway Program graduates were announced.

PGA Membership Manager for WA, Brendon Allanby was thrilled to celebrate the achievements of the state’s PGA Members and graduating class.

“It is wonderful to gather together and recognise the achievements of the golf industry in this way,” he said. “To be part of the broader industry award night is a special way to highlight the contribution that PGA Professionals make to the game every day.”

Four PGA Professionals won awards one the night, with categories for Club Professional of the Year, Coach of the Year – High Performance and Game Development, as well as Management Professional of the Year.

For his outstanding work at Sun City Country Club, Jim Danas was named Hilary Lawler Club Professional of the Year.

Due recognition for the exceptional service he and his team provide to club members and the general public, Danas has also significantly grown participation at the club, through a dedicated junior academy and Women and Girls programs.

Additionally, five Membership Pathway Program graduates were presented with their graduation certificates, as they prepare to begin their journeys as Full Vocational Members.

“To have five graduates on the night is amazing – recognising them and their dedication in becoming PGA Professionals is always a highlight,” Allanby said.

Joshua Herrero of the Rockingham Golf Club was one of the graduates, and also took out the gong of WA PGA Associate of the Year for the second year running.

Designed to recognise outstanding achievement across the core competencies of the PGA Membership Pathway Program, Herrero once again excelled in the playing component and his consistently strong academic results made him a deserving winner.

A full list of award winners and graduates is available below:

2022 PGA WA Hilary Lawler Club Professional of the Year: Jim Danas – Sun City Country Club

2022 PGA WA Coach of the Year – High Performance: David Milne – Lake Karrinyup (image is of GM LKCC Gavin Burt who accepted the award on Davids behalf)

2022 PGA WA Coach of the Year – Game Development: Andrew Thomas – Wembley Golf Course

2022 PGA WA Management Professional of the Year: Tristian McCallum – Seaview Golf Club

2022 PGA WA Associate of the Year: Joshua Herrero – Rockingham Golf Club

2022 PGA WA Tournament of the Year: Godrey Hirst Joondalup Resort Classic

GRADUATES