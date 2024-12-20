Best of 2024: Gilbert takes college golf by storm - PGA of Australia

Such was Josiah Gilbert’s performances playing for Auburn University in the NCAA in 2024, there is a tug-of-war taking place in Gilbert’s mind as to which country he will represent during his professional career.

Gilbert’s US college season was highlighted by a historic NCAA Division 1 championship for Auburn, the first in the school’s history,

He was twice named SEC Golfer of the Week and won the Valero Texas Collegiate Individual Champion title. In addition, Gilbert claimed the individual gold medal at the Spirit International where he partnered Kai Komulainen as Australia finished third in the men’s competition.

Born in Queensland, Gilbert grew up in Perth and established himself as one of the state’s most promising juniors.

Early in the COVID pandemic, Gilbert’s American parents decided to return to their home country, in part to help foster their son’s ambitions in golf.

Such has been his success, the 20-year-old dual citizenship holder is now weighing up where to pledge his allegiance.

Photo: Courtesy Auburn University