Belmont’s junior golf boom child’s play for Walkley - PGA of Australia

“Want to go play?” It’s a sentence all but guaranteed to elicit excitement in any kid, and the foundation behind the junior golf boom that is happening at Belmont Golf and Bowls Club.

The coastal layout south of Newcastle long played an important role in elite amateur golf as host venue of the Lake Macquarie Amateur up until 2016, yet their junior numbers had waned.

PGA Professional Andrew Walkley joined Lake Macquarie Golf Schools at Belmont just over five years ago. In that time, he has been a part of rebuilding Belmont’s junior base from 25 just a few years ago to the current number of around 150.

To help achieve that increase, Walkley went looking for a way to not simply coach kids, but to get them on the golf course playing the sport they were showing an interest in.

“There’s a big disconnect between being on the range and chipping and putting to actually playing golf,” said Walkley, the 2024 NSW PGA Coach of the Year – Game Development, in a recent PGA ACE Webinar on game development initiatives.

“Because Belmont is such a busy facility, it’s difficult to get the kids on the weekend, especially out onto the golf course.

“Last year, I took the opportunity to start a junior development program that asked the kids who came to the Sunday clinics whether they wanted to go further with their golf and come to golf on a Tuesday afternoon as well.”

Those who double up with a second session on a Tuesday alternate each week between skill development and precious time on the golf course.

And if Walkley senses they would prefer to play, he gives them more game time.

“They’re really enjoying that experience of getting out on the golf course and actually playing the game, rather than just standing on the range and hitting one ball after another,” he added.

“It just takes their enjoyment to another level.

“It’s important for the kids to be exposed to that from an early age.

“I know when I was a kid all I did was play. I never practised.

“With sports psychology and coaching development, it has gone the other way but playing the game’s the true art of playing golf.”

Key to providing a positive environment in which the juniors can foster their love of the game is clear communication with club executives and members.

After identifying Tuesday afternoons as a generally quiet period where the membership would be least impacted, Walkley said the support for the program has been overwhelming.

“We try to make sure that if any of the members come out for nine holes, we guide them to go the other way, so the juniors don’t feel as though they are holding anyone up,” Walkley added.

“With two groups of five or six kids, we might only play a couple of holes in an hour. Sometimes we’ll even play as a group of 12 if we just want to have some fun.

“We make sure we get that space and the club’s well on board with that.

“They can see that golf is developing and that junior golf is developing as well.”

