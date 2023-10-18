Beament shoots 58 to win Bondi Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Stuart Beament declared it the perfect course to earn his first PGA Legends Tour win after he broke 60 for the first time to win the Bondi Legends Pro-Am by one stroke.

The nine-hole Bondi Golf and Diggers Club layout is played twice for a total par of 56 and challenged the field of 40 in ways they are not normally accustomed.

The spectacular views, quirky golf holes and windy conditions made the course such a challenge that Beament’s score of 2-over 58 would prove good enough.

“It is the first win and if ever there was a course I was going to do it, this is the one,” said a delighted Beament.

“That’s actually the first time I’ve ever shot in the 50s and, if I was ever going to do it, this is the course I’m going to do it on where the par is 56.”

Beament finished one-stroke clear of a group of five players at 3-over.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Playing alongside Guy Wall in the afternoon wave, Beament dropped shots at two of his opening three holes after starting from the third tee, including a bogey at the fifth, one of only two par-4s on the entire golf course.

After six straight pars a birdie at the par-3 13th would prove the difference, a lone bogey at 15 his only blemish for his remaining seven holes.

Although the scorecard would sour, Grahame Stinson made an extraordinary beginning to his round.

After making par at his opening hole – the par-3 second – Stinson made a hole-in-one at the par-3 third and then followed it up with a birdie ‘2’ at the fourth.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It was one of the most amazing golf courses I’ve ever played.

“It’s amazing that you can shoot 2-over and win a pro-am. That obviously speaks to how difficult the conditions were.

“It’s a course that requires a lot of imagination and a lot of luck.

“Lot of up-and-downs today. I had an up-and-down with a 3-wood on the third-last hole, I had an up-and-down with a lob wedge on the second-last hole.

“I putted pretty well and had a lot of very lucky kicks.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Stuart Beament 58

T2 Simon Jagot 59

T2 Terry Price 59

T2 Ben Jackson 59

T2 Simon Tooman 59

T2 Martin Peterson 59

Final scores and prizemoney

NEXT UP

Beament has been drawn to play in the morning field for the $25,000 Fidelity Capital Group Charity Legends Pro-Am at Springwood Country Club on Thursday, October 19.