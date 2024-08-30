Bayliss storms home in NSW/ACT Associate Champs - PGA of Australia

Pymble’s William Bayliss shot one of the only under-par rounds on the final day of the $50,000 NSW/ACT Associates Championship sponsored by North Eden Timber to claim the title by seven shots at Tura Beach Country Club.

Bayliss finished at 4-under for the week, the only player to finish under par as the wind got up around the Tura Beach layout.

Starting the final day with a four shot lead, second-year associate Bayliss had The Heritage’s Toby Walker to hold off, and as both players turned in 1-over for the day, it looked as if it could go either way.

Both Bayliss and Walker managed the next four holes in even par, Walker running out of chances to make his charge.

With five holes to play, Bayliss still held a three shot lead, and just to make sure of things, proceeded to birdie all of his final three holes in what can only be described as a commanding victory.

While Bayliss claimed the Tasmanian title last year, this win is vindication for the New South Welshman, who finished runner-up at Tura Beach last year and had a year to think about would could have been. No longer.

The best score of the final day came from Steve Vail with 3 under par, 70, highlighted by an eagle at the fourth, along with two birdies on six and seven.

Vail then went onto birdie all the par fives on the back nine, and went onto finish in a tied for third.

Rounding out the top five in this year’s championship was 36-hole leader Luke Porritt (tied 3rd), and Gold Creek PGA Associate Lachlan Chamberlain in fifth place at 9-over.

Final scores.