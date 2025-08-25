Bayliss back to defend NSW/ACT PGA Associate title - PGA of Australia

Pymble Golf Club Associate William Bayliss will be seeking to repeat his dominant victory of 12 months ago when the NSW/ACT PGA Associate Championship tees off at Tura Beach Country Club on Tuesday.

The second year of a three-year commitment, a field of 108 Associates from across the country have gathered on the Sapphire Coast of New South Wales to compete for the $50,000 prize purse.

Currently in the third year of the PGA’s Membership Pathway Program and runner-up to Jack Wright in 2023, Bayliss trailed Luke Porritt by three strokes at the halfway mark of last year’s championship before shooting matching rounds of 71 in the final two rounds to win by seven.

Yarrambat Park Golf Course Associate Toby Walker shapes as one of the genuine challengers to Bayliss’s title while Lachlan Chamberlain (Gold Creek GC), South Australian Joseph Hodgson (Mt Osmond GC) and Kyle Novacek (Wodonga GC) are also expected to contend.

The Tura Beach Country Club members and the wider community embrace the tournament and the players for the week, all building towards crowning the 2025 champion on Thursday.

First round tees off at 7.30am AEST on Tuesday with the top 50 and ties to advance to the final two rounds Thursday and Friday.

Round 1 draw