Bautista fires 62 to win in South Africa - PGA of Australia

Austin Bautista is now in the mix for a 2026 DP World Tour card after firing the round of the tournament to win the Sunbet Challenge hosted by Wild Coast Sun.

Playing in his eighth event of the South African-based Sunshine Tour, Bautista displayed the type of daring and brilliance that has earned him two Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia wins.

His 8-under 62 in the final round was the best of the week and earned him a one-stroke win at 14-under par.

Coming on the back of a tie for third last month and a top 10 earlier in the season, Bautista now moves to second on the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit, the top three at season’s end to receive status on the DP World Tour next year.

“I am ecstatic and super happy to have won this week,” said Bautista.

“It was a hard week but securing the title was definitely worth the wait.”

He even managed to win despite drawing the short straw with his roommates this week.

“The boys I’m staying with gave me the worst bed, actually they put me on the couch. But I walked away with the silverware, so it was worth it in the end.”

After a 1-under 69 in Round 1, the New South Welshman moved into contention with 65 in Round 2.

Three shots back at the start of the final round, Bautista’s charge began with five birdies in his first eight holes, followed by four more on the back nine.

“The Sunshine Tour is a great tour. We get to come to amazing places. The Wild Coast Sun is a beautiful layout – it’s so challenging.”

Photo: Courtesy of Sunshine Tour