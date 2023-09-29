Barker tops Asian Tour Qualifying School in Australia - PGA of Australia

Lachlan Barker’s strong 2023 has continued, with the South Australian finishing on top of the first stage of Asian Tour Qualifying School held at Mt Derrimut Golf Club in Melbourne.

Marking the first time Asian Tour qualifying had been held in Australia for 17 years, the Mt Derrimut event is the first of six stage one qualifying sites where top finishers earn a place at final stage to be held in Thailand’s Lake View Resort and Golf Club from January 16-20.

The top-35 after five rounds at final stage earn cards on the Asian Tour for 2024.

Andre Lautee, Nathan Barbieri, amateur Max Charles, Kyle Michel, William Bruyeres, Maverick Antcliff and Kiwi amateurs Jared Edwards and Sam Jones secured their spot in Thailand this week behind Barker.

The winner of the PNG Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia in May this year, Barker opened the four-round Q School with the equal low round of the week, an eight-under 64 that saw him take a lead he would never relinquish.

“Bit of a hiatus on the Aussie Tour, and a good chance to try and find some more status, so took the opportunity at stage one this week. Played some really good golf to take it out and get a spot in stage two come January,” Barker said from his car driving back home to Adelaide.

A former Iowa State University standout, Barker followed up his opening round with a 66 to reach 14-under, meaning he could take a more cautious approach over the final two rounds to ensure himself one of the spots at final stage on offer.

“You run through scenarios in your head of ‘What’s the worst case that can happen?’ and you need to accept those thoughts that come through, but I was in a very comfortable position where I didn’t have to push,” Barker said.

“I could play quite smart golf and still get the result I was looking for.”

Barker followed a Thursday 71 with the same score during Friday’s final round, when he made the turn with two birdies in his account to sit at 17-under before back-to-back bogeys to start the closing nine likely would have heightened nerves for some.

Not Barker it seemed, the 24-year-old birdieing the par-5 13th for a 16-under tournament total that he maintained till the end of his round.

Barbieri and Lautee were two shots back, the New South Welshman and Victorian closing with matching rounds of 66 to share runner-up honours and punch their ticket to Thailand with Charles and Michel a further shot adrift and one in front of Antcliff and Bruyeres on 12-under.

New Zealanders Edwards and Jones signed for final rounds of 68 and 69 respectively to finish on 10-under and claim the final spots.

The chance to join the large Australian contingent in Asia will now await the group, but with months until the final stage, they will turn their attention closer to home, especially Barker, who currently sits second on the PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

He is one of the qualifying group teeing it up over the next three weeks at the Nexus Advisernet Bowra & O’Dea WA Open, CKB WA PGA Championship presented by TX Civil & Logistics and Webex Players Series South Australia to be played in his literal backyard of Willunga Golf Course.

“Really looking forward to it, getting the Aussie Tour back up and running,” Barker said.

“Off to Perth on Monday, so looking forward to the next swing that will run almost all the way through to the Aussie PGA and Aussie Open. So things are going to heat up here pretty quickly.”

Scores: https://www.asiantour.com/tournament/QS01/2023