Barker the conqueror at Queanbeyan qualifier - PGA of Australia

South Australian Lachlan Barker has sealed the final Ford NSW Open Regional Qualifier in style, storming home with a 5-under 65 for a three-shot win at Queanbeyan Golf Club.

The 26-year-old began the final day with just a one-shot buffer, but by the back nine, he had pulled clear of the chasing pack as he posted 12-under par for the two rounds.

Barker’s only blemish came with a bogey on the par-4 14th but he immediately bounced back with a birdie at the 15th before steady pars on the closing stretch secured the title.

“Looking back, it’s probably been about two years since I’ve won anything in golf, so it feels great to be back in the winner’s circle,” said Barker, the 2023 PNG Open champion.

“I know down the stretch today, I had a few errors, but I stayed composed. I was very, very happy that I could par a few of those holes and close it out nicely. Proud of myself and good to be back.”

Barker credited his iron play and short game for setting the tone throughout the week.

“I hit my first few iron shots really well, and that sort of set the tone for me with my scoring clubs,” he added.

“The star of the show was the putter. I was very committed to my lines today, and a fair few dropped. That was the difference.”

Ballina’s Jay Mackenzie surged into outright second, riding a remarkable 8-under par 62 in the final round to finish 9-under. Just behind was Victorian Nathan Page in third at 8-under.

The remaining three qualifying spots for November’s Ford NSW Open at The Vintage went to Sydney’s Jason Hong, Victorian Lachlan Aylen and amateur Adam Coull.

Jason Hong, Lachlan Aylen and Adam Coull punched their tickets to the Ford NSW Open.

For Coull, it was a reward for solid form.



“I’ve been hitting it good leading up to this event, so I had high hopes that I was going to do well,” he said.

“The greens were really quick, and you had to hit it well off the tee, which I did both of those things well. It was good enough to get it done.”

Aylen was equally relieved to book his place after a tough showing at the same event last year.

“I think last year I had 87 on one of the days and had the flu, so it’s definitely a better feeling leaving here than then,” Aylen said.

“Pumped to be heading to The Vintage.”

With the regional qualifiers now complete, Barker and the other successful players will turn their attention to The Vintage in the Hunter Valley.

“The NSW Open is getting bigger and better the last few years I’ve played,” Barker said.

“I’m really looking forward to testing myself there again this year, see if I can’t leapfrog into a win there. It’d be great.”

The Ford NSW Open will be played from November 13–16, with Lucas Herbert back to defend his title.

– Kassidy Rogan/Golf NSW