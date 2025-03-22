Barker holds tight at Heritage - PGA of Australia

South Australia’s Lachlan Barker scrambled late in his Saturday round to hold onto the one-shot lead he worked so hard for, and takes it into Sunday as the Heritage Classic is set for an epic conclusion.

Barker leads by one at 17-under over his playing partner from today, Victorian Nathan Page, who missed several late birdie chances on Saturday to snatch the 54-hole lead.

New South Welshman James Conran sits in solo-third at 15-under, before a group of five players are tied-fourth a further shot back. That group includes another Sydneysider and 2021 WA PGA champion Jay McKenzie, who has missed the last seven cuts prior to this week.

An incredible 17 more players are at 10-under or better, and with a large number posting 7-under today, many — including Barker — will not be surprised if someone makes an early run on Sunday.

Saturdays final group of Harrison Crowe, Tyler Hodge and Will Florimo all missed out on the scoring today, Crowe and Florimo carding a pair of 70s, Hodge finishing with an even-par 72.

Playing in the penultimate group, Barker shrugged off an early bogey, before the putter got hot, and the 2023 PNG Open winner started making birdies for fun on the Heritage’s St. John course.

“Putter has been my friend so far this week, which is really good. I’ve been working hard at it, so good to see my putting really turning up for me,” he said.

Two stretches of three consecutive birdies came at holes 7-9, and again 11-13, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing. There are no pictures on the scorecard, but those watching his round will have seen Barker make some incredible saves late in the round, none more impressive than the 17th.

“It’s funny you think mine was a really solid round of golf and the scorecard looks pretty clean, but I felt like it was a really good shot or it was a very poor shot,” he said.

“I just didn’t get penalised for the bad shots out there today.

“Late in the day I hit a tee shot left on 14, but it felt good. 15, right. 16 straight. 17 right. 18 left. So a bit army golf late but managed to scramble pars out of the poor situations.

“The putt on 17 was massive for par.”

After leaving his tee shot a long way short-right on the par-3 17th, Barker managed to hole an outside chance for par, and was forced to scramble again as his 8-iron from the rough on 18 came up agonisingly short in the front collar.

It proved no trouble though, and he was a happy man back in the clubhouse signing for a 7-under 65.

Like a number of players in the field this week, Barker has been in love with The Heritage since he played the Australian Junior Amateur here in 2014, and with him and Page jostling for the lead, Barker was reminded of another love from his amateur days.

“I love match play, I’ll be playing mind games tomorrow,” Barker joked.

Having only missed two cuts all season, Barker has been one of the most consistent on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia this season, however he hasn’t managed to get into serious contention.

“It has been frustrating but I mean I know my game, I know I’m good enough and golf’s like that. You ride the highs when they’re on, and you battle through the lows,” he said.

“You’re still the same guy and if you keep working at it, you’ve got to believe in yourself, but It’ll come around, you always know you’re good enough.

“It’s been a while, so yeah, I’m definitely looking forward to it.

“People ask, ‘what are you going to do differently?’, nothing. Get up and play golf tomorrow. I’ve done it before and I’ll do it again.”

Order of Merit leader Elvis Smylie had a day he would like to forget on Saturday, two late double-bogeys leading to a 5-over 77. He will play in the opening group tomorrow, before his OOM position is finalised for the season.