Barker, Chisnall tied at the top of PNG Open - PGA of Australia

Hot and humid conditions greeted the competitors as the 2023 PNG Open got underway at Royal Port Moresby Golf Club on Thursday, reports Jimmy Emanuel.

Although every player was understandably exhausted by the time they signed their cards in some welcome air conditioning, there were smiles on the faces of early starters Lachlan Barker (pictured) and Ryan Chisnall.

The pair signed for matching five-under 67s to share the lead at the conclusion of Round 1 of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia event worth $180,000.

Out in the third group of the day, it was South Australian Barker who spent almost the entirety of Thursday on top of the leaderboard having authored a brilliant six-birdie front nine 32 that closed with four in a row.

The 24-year-old kept it going with another birdie at 10, before his second bogey of the day came at the par-4 11th, Barker parring his way in for what appeared, on the scorecard at least, to be an uneventful finish.

“Solid opening day, especially the front nine, really got it going there,” Barker said.

“If you watched my round of golf, you might have argued I had a better back nine than front nine, but the scorecard told a different story.”

At -4 Andrew Campbell has the round of the afternoon going at the #PNGOpen pic.twitter.com/YA4f1xdcaY — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) May 4, 2023

Having turned pro last year after graduating from Iowa State University, Barker is looking at the opportunity in Papua New Guinea with open eyes and hopes to gain experience before he heads to Asian Tour Qualifying School later this year.

“First time here. It’s hot, you’ve got to prepare. A good night’s sleep is important, being well hydrated before you even tee off is even more important,” he said.

“This is setting me up perfectly for that (Asian Tour).”

Whereas Barker is looking ahead, Chisnall already has plenty of experience behind him, arriving this week without Tour status but a refreshed mindset.

“I’ve been lucky to play all around the world, so you adapt to conditions pretty quickly,” Chisnall said.

“I feel like a lot of this course is very similar to Asia. I actually really love the climate, the warmer weather. I would rather be hot than cold.”

As well as enjoying the weather, Chisnall is playing with some freedom and less stress having recently taken a job at Sanctuary Cove on the Gold Coast.

The 28-year-old’s quality ball striking led to just one bogey on his card at the par-4 14th.

“I decided not to go back to Q School,” the Kiwi revealed.

“I’ve got a job now, have some security away from the game, which is nice.

“I’ve been slugging away for the last five or six years and it’s hard work at times. So I decided to take a little break from the game.”

Also potentially headed to an as yet undecided Tour school later this year, Chisnall is certainly not done with the game and a win here would see him earn his playing rights back on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

One shot back of the pair are Andrew Campbell from New South Wales, Queenslander Peter Martin and Barker’s fellow South Australian and roommate for the week, Liam Georgiadis, all at four-under-par.

“It’s great having a good mate Lachy (Barker) to stay with. That’s always nice when he plays well too. Will be a happy room when we get back,” Georgiadis said.

Five players share sixth at three-under, including Tour winner Steven Jeffress who played his opening round alongside the defending champion from 2019 Peter Cooke (70) and the sitting Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape.