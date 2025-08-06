Barakat’s win completes field for PPC National Final - PGA of Australia

The final qualifiers for the PGA Professionals Championship National Final are locked in after the postponed NSW/ACT championship was completed at Castle Hill Country Club on Tuesday.

Rain in the lead-up again raised doubt as to whether play could go ahead but exceptional work by the Castle Hill Country Club grounds staff and sunny skies saw 50 players tee it up in their quest to qualify for the National Final at The Heritage Golf and Country Club in November.

Cumberland Country Golf Club’s Arthur Barakat secured his spot with a round of 2-under 68 to finish at the top of the leaderboard, one clear of reigning NSW/ACT champion Cody Harper (69).

Starting from the fourth tee, Barakat began his round with six straight pars followed by birdies at 10 and 16, remaining bogey free to complete a one-stroke win.

Ken Druce earned exemption into the Australian PGA Senior Championship with the low round of those over the age of 50 while WPGA Tour of Australasia regular Danni Vasquez-Boyd is also headed to Heritage as the leading female qualifier.

Vasquez-Boyd was one of five players to post 4-over 74, a playoff required to determine the 15th and final National Final qualifier.

Castle Hill’s own Head Professional Steve Gannon, Dean Mulley, Patrick Joseph and James Single joined Vasquez-Boyd in the playoff, Gannon edging Mulley on the third playoff hole to snare the final spot.

Boasting prizemoney of $100,000, the PGA Professionals Championship National Final will be played on the St John Course at The Heritage Golf and Country Club from November 11-13.

NSW/ACT PPC qualifiers

1 Arthur Barakat 68

2 Cody Harper 69

T3 Mitchell Harry 70

T3 Jake Kable 70

T3 Ken Druce 70

6 Clayton Bridges 71

T7 Michael Smyth 72

T7 Mitchell Kellehear 72

T7 Adam Kelleher 72

T7 Jason Perkin 72

T11 Daniel Nesbitt 73

T11 Sung Park 73

T11 Mitchell Gannon 73

T11 Benjamin Burge 73

15 Steven Gannon 74

Leading female qualifier

Danni Vasquez-Boyd