Barakat’s win completes field for PPC National Final - PGA of Australia

The final qualifiers for the PGA Professionals Championship National Final are locked in after the postponed NSW/ACT championship was completed at Castle Hill Country Club on Tuesday.

Rain in the lead-up again raised doubt as to whether play could go ahead but exceptional work by the Castle Hill Country Club grounds staff and sunny skies saw 50 players tee it up in their quest to qualify for the National Final at The Heritage Golf and Country Club in November.

Cumberland Country Golf Club’s Arthur Barakat secured his spot with a round of 2-under 68 to finish at the top of the leaderboard, one clear of reigning NSW/ACT champion Cody Harper (69).

Starting from the fourth tee, Barakat began his round with six straight pars followed by birdies at 10 and 16, remaining bogey free to complete a one-stroke win.

Ken Druce earned exemption into the Australian PGA Senior Championship with the low round of those over the age of 50 while WPGA Tour of Australasia regular Danni Vasquez-Boyd is also headed to Heritage as the leading female qualifier.

Vasquez-Boyd was one of five players to post 4-over 74, a playoff required to determine the 15th and final National Final qualifier.

Castle Hill’s own Head Professional Steve Gannon, Dean Mulley, Patrick Joseph and James Single joined Vasquez-Boyd in the playoff, Gannon edging Mulley on the third playoff hole to snare the final spot.

Boasting prizemoney of $100,000, the PGA Professionals Championship National Final will be played on the St John Course at The Heritage Golf and Country Club from November 11-13.

NSW/ACT PPC qualifiers
1          Arthur Barakat              68
2          Cody Harper                69
T3        Mitchell Harry              70
T3        Jake Kable                    70
T3        Ken Druce                    70
6          Clayton Bridges            71
T7        Michael Smyth             72
T7        Mitchell Kellehear         72
T7        Adam Kelleher              72
T7        Jason Perkin                 72
T11      Daniel Nesbitt              73
T11      Sung Park                     73
T11      Mitchell Gannon          73
T11      Benjamin Burge            73
15        Steven Gannon            74

Leading female qualifier
Danni Vasquez-Boyd


