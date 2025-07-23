Baker-Finch calls time on commentary career - PGA of Australia

One of the most trusted voices in world golf is preparing to step back from the microphone with Ian Baker-Finch announcing the end to his 30-year career in television.

An analyst with US broadcaster CBS for the past 19 years, Baker-Finch became a staple of the CBS Masters coverage, fittingly on hand when Adam Scott became the first Australian to win the green jacket in 2013.

Across a career that spanned three decades, Baker-Finch’s proclamation that Scott had gone, “From Down Under to on top of the world,” only served to elevate the poignancy of the moment for Australian golf fans.

“I could barely get it out,” Baker-Finch told the Subpar podcast.

“I’d been sitting down on the 12th tower, it was dark, it was raining, I’d been sitting out there since they’d gone through 12. The cleaners had come through, that’s how late it was.

“Jimmy (Jim Nantz) threw it over to me and he said, ‘Ian, just a fantastic effort for Adam Scott,’ and I said, ‘From Down Under to on top of the world, Jimmy.’

“It was really all I could say. It’s really all I could get out.

“That was something pretty special.”

In announcing his retirement from the commentary booth, the 1991 Open champion and current Chair of the PGA of Australia expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to stay connected with the sport after he retired from playing.

“Golf has been an enormous part of my life,” Baker-Finch said in a post to Instagram.

“I was fortunate to compete against the best players in the game and more recently work with the very best in television.

“To my colleagues across the industry and golf fans around the world, your support and shared love for this game over these decades have meant everything.

“As I step away, I carry with me immense gratitude and pride for the moments we’ve shared on and off the course.

“Here’s to new adventures and the enduring love of golf.”

Baker-Finch’s announcement was met with great appreciation from across the golf globe, with many posting their congratulations.

“Amazing career Finchy – a true professional,” wrote European Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald.

“Congratulations on two great careers mate. You were a true champion at both, your voice will be missed by many,” Robert Allenby posted.

“You will be missed,” said Suzy Whaley, current President of the PGA of America.

“It’s always been wonderful listening to you. Congratulations on a fabulous career and our very best for your next endeavour.”

Baker-Finch will be on hand for the final two PGA TOUR events of CBS’s 2025 season, signing off at the completion of the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, August 3.