Bainbridge vows to defend King Island crown - PGA of Australia

Michael Bainbridge is already plotting his title defence after finishing three points clear at the Air Adventure 7th King Island Pro-Am.

The Head PGA Professional at Colac Golf Club in Victoria’s Western District, Bainbridge brought three Colac members to King Island for the first time to play Cape Wickham Golf Links and Ocean Dunes.

It was not Bainbridge’s first King Island excursion and he felt that prior knowledge proved critical in harnessing the challenging weather conditions.

“I feel that having been there before it helped me be able to get around in those conditions,” Bainbridge explained.

“I knew that there were holes you needed to just hang on and others where you could make a good score.”

With a score of 32 points Bainbridge trailed Andy Rogers by one after the opening round at Cape Wickham. His score of 31 points on day two at Ocean Dunes gave him a total of 63 points for a three-shot advantage from Rogers (33-27) and Ashley Hall (30-30).

The unique format that allows PGA Professionals to invite three team-mates to contest the teams event is one that Bainbridge says he will continue to support.

“My team-mates were all locals from Colac Golf Club who hadn’t been to King Island before,” Bainbridge added.

“This event will stay a permanent fixture on my calendar for the years to come.

“What Air Adventure have done is put together a great event at a spectacular location plus, now that I’ve won, I have to come back to defend don’t I?”

