Australian Golf Power Rankings September 30 - PGA of Australia

Consistency was the key this week, as a West Australian could no longer be ignored as she knocked down the door of the Australian Golf Power Rankings.

With her seventh top-10 of the year on the Ladies European Tour, Kirsten Rudgeley makes a welcome return to the list.

While she was looking to go one better than her runner-up finish last year at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, her share of fifth was still a strong showing for the young Mount Lawley Golf Club member.

Both Travis Smyth and Austin Bautista continued their consistent form in Asia and Africa respectively, but Bautista’s T5 finish sees him leapfrog his fellow Sydneysider.

The Ryder Cup took centre stage for the major men’s tour’s this week, but 11 Australians — courtesy of strong Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia seasons — head to The Home of Golf this week for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour.

It poses an incredible chance for our professionals to spend a week in St Andrews, and to make a bid for next week’s rankings.

10. Robyn Choi (9)

Enjoyed a week off after the rain-affected Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, but will return this week as the LPGA Tour heads to Hawaii for the LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei.

9. Steph Kyriacou (8)

Kyriacou is taking a bit of an extended break after three missed cuts in for weeks, but has entered the LPGA’s Buick LPGA Shanghai, kicking off on October 9.

8. Kirsten Rudgeley (New)

Rudgeley enjoyed another strong week at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France — the event where she finished runner-up in 2024 — finishing T5 this time around. She is now the Australian No.1 on the LET Order of Merit.

7. Jason Day (6)

Remains No.39 in the world despite not having picked up the sticks in more than a month and is Australia’s highest ranked male golfer.

6. Marc Leishman (4)

The people of Perth are overjoyed by the news 2025 LIV Golf Miami champion Leishman will soon return to Australian soil to contest the Nexus Advisernet Bowra & O’Dea WA Open at Mount Lawley Golf Club.

5. Travis Smyth (4)

The ever-consistent Smyth recorded another positive week on the Asian Tour with a top-20 finish at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters. The Sydneysider is ninth on the Asian Order of Merit, and will head straight to Indonesia for the Jakarta International Championship.

4. Austin Bautista (5)

Returned to the form that has him sitting second on the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit with a share of seventh at the Vodacom Origins of Golf – Devonvale. The top three come season’s end will earning playing rights in Europe.

3. Elvis Smylie (3)

With the Ryder Cup taking centre stage this week, Smylie took some time off in the UK before he heads north for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews. It will be a week to catch up with Aussie mates, with 11 men from Down Under teeing it up at The Home of Golf.

2. Grace Kim (2)

The world No.26 and Amundi Evian champion enjoyed another week off as the LPGA Tour took a break. The Sydneysider is having an extended break herself, but will be ready to go in a few weeks’ time at the BMW Ladies Championship.

1. Minjee Lee (1)

Like fellow 2025 Major winner Kim, Lee will enjoy another week off but has entered to play the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament from October 9-12 in China.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.