Australian Golf Power Rankings September 3 - PGA of Australia

One was in the mix all week while the other stormed home late yet top-three finishes from both Travis Smyth and Kevin Yuan on the Asian Tour have earned their inclusion in this week’s Power Rankings.

Smyth and Yuan are two of three new additions this week as both the PGA TOUR and LIV Golf enter their off-seasons, PNG Open champ Cory Crawford also forcing his way in with a tie for 20th in the second event of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season.

Cassie Porter continues to show a level of comfort in her rookie season on the LPGA Tour while Minjee Lee’s mantle as Australia’s No.1 golfer remains unchallenged as she finished tied for 20th at the FM Championship.

10. Travis Smyth (New)

In eight starts on the Asian Tour has only once finished outside the top 25. Was in the mix right up until the final day of the Mandiri Indonesia Open, climbing to 13th on the Order of Merit with a tie for third.

9. Cory Crawford (New)

The PNG Open champion solidified his place at the top of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit with a tie for 20th at the Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship at Palmerston.

8. Kevin Yuan (New)

Like Smyth, is enjoying a consistent year in Asia highlighted by matching 66s over the weekend to earn a share of third at the Mandiri Indonesia Open. In his past five starts on the Asian Tour and China Tour has three top-15 finishes and has been tied third twice.

7. Elvis Smylie (6)

Dropped two spots from his career high of 179 on the Official World Golf Ranking after choosing to skip the Omega European Masters in Switzerland. Returns to the DP World Tour for this week’s Amgen Irish Open.

6. Cassie Porter (10)

Nearing $US350,000 in earnings in her rookie year on the LPGA Tour after finishing tied for 32nd at the FM Championship. Currently 12th in the Rookie of the Year and 58th in the Race to CME Globe standings.

5. Stephanie Kyriacou (5)

Second straight missed cut for Kyriacou who had top-15 finishes at both the Amundi Evian Championship at AIG Women’s Open.

4. Jason Day (4)

Another off week following the completion of the 2025 PGA TOUR season where Day had four top-10 finishes and, at No.37, remains Australia’s highest-ranked male player.

3. Marc Leishman (3)

Back with the family following a LIV Golf season where he broke through for his first individual win in Miami.

2. Grace Kim (2)

Just the fifth missed cut of the year for Kim at the FM Championship. The Amundi Evian champion dropped two spots to be now 28th on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking.

1. Minjee Lee (1)

Once again our best performer on the LPGA Tour this past week with a tie for 20th at the FM Championship. Has not finished outside the top 30 in 15 individual strokeplay events this season.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.